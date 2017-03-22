Schnitzel Fritz may only have one flaw 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Currywurst at Schnitzel Fritz.

If Schnitzel Fritz has a flaw in its business plan, it's the lack of a liquor license, a problem solved by the fact that they deliver to nearby Peaks N Pines Brewery. Because as fantastic as their currywurst ($8.99) may be, it's made all the better when accompanied by a glass of good beer. Everything winding up on one receipt makes the arrangement even more convenient. Unfortunately, this arrangement comes with a $2.50 delivery upcharge, which makes the value of the setup a little questionable.

To the food: The bratwurst, grilled and sliced, arrives under a dark, rich curry sauce, akin in texture and function to barbecue sauce. It comes with a kaiser roll and choice of side, where my meal stumbles. My roll feels a little dry and stale. And while my chosen side, potato salad, has that classic German bacon-onion one-two punch down pat, the potatoes chew a little undercooked. For $9, it's still a good deal. For $11.50 with that delivery upcharge, I'm not so sure.