School districts go to ballot 

click to enlarge File photo

In November, larger area school districts will ask voters for more tax money (mill levy overrides) and for the ability to take on debt (bonds), all in the name of improving schools and programs.

Colorado Springs School District 11 is asking for a $32.6 million mill levy override to fund operational and maintenance needs, from adding security staff, counselors, teachers and nurses, to improving teacher pay, upgrading outdated technology, better funding charter schools and maintaining school buildings. D-11 is also asking for a $235 million bond that would fund capital improvements in its aging schools, averaging 50 years old.

If the plan is approved, the initial cost to D-11 homeowners would be about $10 per month for every $200,000 of home value. The dollars for both issues are tied to a detailed spending plan that D-11 created in conjunction with the community.

School District 49 asks to keep an expiring mill levy paying refinanced bonds. The 10.159 mill tax could generate up to $3.3 million next year if voters approve, growing salaries, improving buildings, and constructing two K-5 schools.

Academy School District 20 will ask for $230 million in bonds to build two elementary schools, one middle school and an innovation and learning center. Each D-20 school would also get some funding to use at its own discretion. The issue is not a tax increase.