Science march draws nearly 1,000 in public display of nerd-ity 

Signs of the times at our local Science March.

Nationwide, scientists and their supporters took to the streets April 22 to demand fact-based policy-making in an era when the head of the Environmental Protection Agency denies that burning fossil fuels causes climate change. In Colorado Springs, the original organizers of our Science March couldn't realize their lofty vision of a day-long science fair, so the initiative was picked up by over a dozen organizations, including Unite Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Socialists, Colorado Springs Feminists, 350 Colorado Springs, Peak Dems, Colorado Action Network, the Green Party of the Pikes Peak Region and the Independent.

Day of, some 800 to 900 people showed up — the biggest assembly since the local Women's March after President Donald Trump's inauguration. Chants included "Climate change is uncool," "Smart is sexy" and "Make America think again." More revolutionary slogans, like "Save the planet; fuck your profits!" didn't quite take off in the family-friendly crowd. Newly elected City Council President Richard Skorman made a speech at the event calling for Colorado Springs to "make sure that we're doing our part here locally" by phasing out coal burning at the downtown Martin Drake Power Plant. He received loud cheers.