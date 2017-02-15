Scientists find Venetucci produce safe 

click to enlarge Courtesy Bristol Brewing Co.

Over the past six months, Venetucci went from being a traditional farm to something of a laboratory.

Scientists from the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Axys, a private lab in Canada, all came to the farm to investigate. They took water, soil, plant and meat samples to test for PFC content. It took months for results to come back, and even then, their data took the form of raw numbers — not risk assessment, which is what the farm really needed.

For an official interpretation of the results, Venetucci counted on the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE). Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Mike Van Dyke was willing to oblige, since he had received multiple inquiries from citizens who wanted to know whether food grown with PFC-contaminated water was safe. There just wasn't much research out there.

"If it were something like lead, that's more common and actually regulated, there'd be a framework out there," he tells the Indy. "But basically what we did was the School of Mines had done some research on uptake of PFCs by fruits and vegetables. So they've developed models saying, 'If you have x amount in soil and x amount in water, you're likely to end up with x amount in the vegetables."

So he and his team looked at the data those other labs had previously collected, picking out the highest concentrations to use in their analysis.

"We used maximums, not averages, to kind of get a worst case scenario," Van Dyke says. "The idea was to get a conservative estimate at first, then become more lenient over time if we get additional data that warrants it."

For the other variables, the team borrowed federal standards: EPA's drinking water advisory for the acceptable limit of PFCs and USDA's recommendations for daily food consumption. (That's three vegetable servings and two fruit servings for children, and one more of each for adults. A serving equates to 100 grams of vegetables and 150 grams of fruit.)

Given all that, CDPHE found that eating the federally-recommended amount of Venetucci's produce, even with the highest possible uptake levels, likely won't expose you to dangerous levels of PFCs. And in reality, let's admit it, most people get their produce from different sources and don't eat enough of it.

— Nat Stein