Scott Birham brings his mix of outlaw country, punk and metal to the Triple Nickel Tavern 

click to enlarge Sandy Carson

Scott H. Biram plays the Triple Nickel Tavern this Friday.

One upcoming show which should not be missed is Scott H. Biram’s appearance at the Triple Nickel Tavern on March 24. Biram appeared at the Black Sheep in 2015 and performed a fantastic set, but it was, unfortunately, a rather sparsely attended Thursday night, which means plenty of local music fans missed out on the bluesy, Texas-based one-man-band’s mix of outlaw country, punk and metal. Also performing are fellow Texan Jesse Dayton, Alien Knife Fight, Noble Youth and Mark Wilkins.The following night, March 25, will find yet another Texan performing in town, this time over at the Black Sheep. The “supersonic, intergalactic heavy rock trio” Mothership is led by brothers Kyle and Kelly Juett and Judge Smith. The Dallas-based band takes its love of Black Sabbath, UFO and ZZ Top in simultaneously more sludgy and spacey directions. Joining Mothership are Portland’s Black Pussy, whose name consistently brings a cloud of controversy, locals Dirty Kings, and, in keeping with this week’s continuing theme of brotherly love, the brothers Sean and Bryan Ostrow’s punk/metal quintet Blighter.Of course, if you’re in the mood for something a little gentler, don’t forget that Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins will be performing at the Pikes Peak Center on Thursday, March 23.

Meanwhile, here are some notable shows taking place across Colorado in the weeks ahead:



click to enlarge Social Distortion play Denver’s Ogden Theatre March 30-31.

The Orwells, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, March 22Judy Collins, Pikes Peak Center, March 23Sleigh Bells, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, March 24Victor Wooten, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, March 24Robert Randolph, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, March 25Coco Montoya, Oriental Theater, Denver, March 26Big Sean, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, March 28Jonathan Richman, Bluebird Theater, Denver, March 28Regina Spektor, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, March 29Social Distortion, Ogden Theatre, Denver, March 30-31Earl Klugh’s Weekend of Jazz, The Broadmoor, March 30-April 1Sierra Hull, Colorado College, March 31Phish, Cervantes’ Other Side, Denver, April 1Dead Man Winter, Ivywild School, April 2Foxygen, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, April 4Carrie Newcomer, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, Palmer Lake, April 5Allah-Las, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, April 7Defend DIY: A Benefit for Rhinoceropolis and The Flux Capacitor, Marquis Theater, Denver, April 7Dengue Fever, Oriental Theater, Denver, April 8Tech N9ne, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, April 8Chicano Batman, Bluebird Theater, Denver, April 10Kansas, Paramount Theatre, Denver, April 18The Damned, Summit Music Hall, Denver, April 19Ravi Coltrane, Dazzle Jazz, Denver, April 19-21Gucci Mane, Ogden Theatre, Denver, April 20Of Montreal, Bluebird Theater, Denver, April 20Silversun Pickups, Ogden Theatre, Denver, April 23Dan + Shay, Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo, April 27Wovenhand, Marquis Theater, Denver, April 28Peter Hook and The Light, Summit Music Hall, Denver, April 29

Here’s what else is playing around this week:

click to enlarge El Paso producer Christopher Wilson, aka Riot Ten, brings his trap and electro jams to Rawkus March 25.

Wednesday 3/22

Thursday 3/23

Friday 3/24

Saturday 3/25

Sunday 3/26

Monday 3/27

Tuesday 3/28

Venue Directory

Black Sheep, Commoner, Ziion, ALONE, Victim Culture (hardcore), 7 p.m.Front Range Barbeque, Cowgirl’s Train Set (bluegrass), 7:30 p.m.Kinfolks, Open Mic Night with Jason Gilmore, 7:30 p.m.Black Sheep, The Unlikely Candidates (rock/pop), 7 p.m.The Gold Room, An Evening with Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore (Americana), 7:30 p.m.Motif Jazz Café, Trio of Jazz Death, 8 p.m.Rico’s, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.Benny’s, Three of a Kind (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Black Forest Community Center, Mary Beth Cross & Friends (acoustic), 7 p.m.Black Sheep, #PressPlayDoe, D-Note, Terror, 2 Whoops, Seenloc (hip-hop), 7 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, Woodshed Red (Americana), 9 p.m.Motif Jazz Café, Vivian Gail Quartet (jazz), 8 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, -ITIS and Friends (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Rawkus, Oolacile, Calvin Hobbes, AOWL, From the Void (dance), 8:30 p.m.Songbird Cellars, John Craigie CD Release Show (folk), 7:30 p.m.SouthSide Johnny’s, The Psycadelegates (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Stargazers, Diego’s Umbrella (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Black Sheep, Mothership, Black Pussy (rock/pop), 7 p.m.Historic Ute Inn, Cari Dell Trio (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, Mike Maddux and the Headliners (bluegrass), 8 p.m.Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, Mystic 7 (metal), 9 p.m.Motif Jazz Café, Triple Play (jazz), 8 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, -ITIS (dance), 9 p.m.SouthSide Johnny’s, Wrestle With Jimmy (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Stargazers, Whiskey Shivers (Americana), 8 p.m.Subterranean Nightclub, Freak Out with Creatures, DJ Bear and DJ Obskur (dance), 9 p.m.Mother Muff’s, Easy Like Sunday Morning West Side Musical Brunch (blues), 11 a.m.Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Hip Hop Sundays Social Night, 9 p.m.SouthSide Johnny’s, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 5 p.m.The Buzz, DJ Snipez (dance), 9 p.m.Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Grant Sabin’s Hill Country Sundries (blues), 4 p.m.SouthSide Johnny’s, Rawbert (acoustic), 6 p.m.Benny’s, Sweet T’s Rude Blues Jam, 7 p.m.Black Sheep, Ozonic, The Apollo Affair, Had I Known, Hold The Line (rock/pop), 7 p.m.Townhouse, Electric Acoustic Jam, 9 p.m.