Scrubbers to be tested 

After years of small-scale testing and construction of the Neumann Systems Group pollution control equipment, Colorado Springs announced Monday it is starting to test the equipment on the Drake Power Plant downtown.

City-owned Colorado Springs Utilities took control of the scrubber system, which will remove most of the plant's sulphur dioxide emissions.

Utilities said in a release that workers will test generating Units 6 and 7 emission control systems to optimize performance. "Initial testing on Unit 7's scrubber reveals that the technology is achieving results that are even better than the new air quality regulations mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency, which take effect December 2017," a release said.

A video of the Neumann equipment can be found here: youtube.com/watch?v=lNvnVHlXO-c