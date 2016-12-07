Seared sea scallops with lobster succotash 

Ingredients

16 large dry sea scallops

6 oz. cooked lobster meat

4 oz. lima or fava beans

4 oz. green beans cut into 1-inch pieces

4 oz. corn

2 oz. roasted red peppers, diced small

4 oz. diced red onions

2 cups heavy cream

salt and pepper

Note: Use dry scallops scallops that are not injected with water if possible. They are much more flavorful and sweeter than the wet sea scallops you would normally find in a grocery store.

Directions

Heat a sauté pan with a touch of grapeseed oil (vegetable oil will also work) until it is smoking hot. Season the scallops with salt and pepper and place in sauté pan, flat-side down. Leave on high heat for about 30 seconds to create a nice caramelized color.

Flip scallops and place in 500-degree oven for about two minutes. Scallops should be a nice golden brown on both sides. Serve atop lobster and corn succotash. Serves four.

For succotash

In a warm pan, add a touch of oil and the red onions and slowly cook at moderate heat for about one minute. Add the rest of the vegetables and mix thoroughly. Add heavy cream and start to reduce. Just before the desired thickness of the sauce is achieved, add the lobster meat and season with salt and pepper. Continue to cook until slightly thick.

Aftertaste

This is one of my favorite things to eat. It is very New England, and that's where I grew up. I miss the succotash and clam chowder and lobsters you can get back there.

— Chef Ryan Blanchard