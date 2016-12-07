Season of giving 

With the holiday season upon us, people share their thoughts and memories related to gift-giving.

click to enlarge Micah Decastillo

Micah Decastillo of downtown is a student at Pikes Peak Community College.

Who's the hardest person to shop for on your list? Probably my mom because she has enough money to take care of herself, to get what she wants, so I have to find something meaningful and sometimes that's pretty hard to do.

Do you find it harder to shop for women versus men? I find it harder to shop for women, yes, because they're more selective.

Do you think it would be relieving or disappointing to take out the gift aspect of the holidays? We've had Christmas before where we didn't do gifts, or we'd do one gift. I think the main meaning is to have families together and to celebrate Jesus.

Where are the main places you shop for gifts? I use the Internet mostly because there is more selection, more options.

click to enlarge Wendy Cupit

Wendy Cupit of Manitou Springs is a hostess at Sonterra Grill and Over Easy.

Do you think it would be relieving or disappointing to take out the gift aspect of the holidays? It would definitely be more relieving, but I have three kids, so I have to make magic happen. Last year, my 7-year-old, she goes, "Mom, that's not the real Santa. He has square glasses and Santa has round ones." So I said, "The spirit of Christmas enters anyone that puts on the suit. So, if they have the suit on, the spirit is in them, and they are Santa. Magic does not happen if you don't believe in it."

Who is the hardest person to shop for on your list? My 18-year-old. He's picky. He doesn't like a lot of stuff, so he has to choose his own things.

What was your holiday experience like as a child? My mom made sure we had an experience too. So part of the gift would be like, a play at the Fine Arts Center, you know, the Nutcracker. So we'd all do something together.

Do you enjoy receiving or giving more? Giving, for sure. I think it's fun to pick out things that people would like. It's hard to accept things as a mom and a caregiver.

click to enlarge James Leroy

James Leroy of Manitou Springs is retired.

Who is the hardest person to shop for on your list? I'm a single person. The only presents I gave out was on Thanksgiving, to younger relatives in Denver. I bought some digital cameras.

Do you think it would be relieving or disappointing to take out the gift aspect of the holidays? It would be relieving not to have gifts. I don't have any direct children, so I'm pretty well out of that picture. I enjoy going to a gathering in Manitou. At City Hall, they have a Christmas dinner there, and usually that's ham and turkey, and they feed you pretty well and you can go in for seconds and maybe take some away [with] you.

Do you have anything on your list you'd like for Christmas? I could use a reliable car. I got a truck that is not reliable — an older '91 truck.