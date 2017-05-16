Seeds Community Café makes you feel good 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

It always feels good to dine at Seeds. The food’s fresh, the crowd’s different from anywhere else downtown and there’s a sense of purpose shared by the volunteer staffers (now under new leadership) and the patrons alike. Per usual, everything is pay-as-you-can (I drop $12 on this particular meal), though the sign says customers donated on average a little under $13 per meal last month.It’s rare we opt for salads when writing a review, but the vegan kale Caesar salad does good things, simply and cleanly. The house vegan Caesar dressing — cashew-based — bears a bright, lemony zip I thoroughly dig. Croutons and nutritional yeast do fine, but it’s all about fresh greens and dressing on this plate. Sadly, there’s not much flavor in a vegan split pea soup. Undercooked black-eyed peas and mild-flavored broth direly need salt, pepper and some kind of herb or spice profile. But, silver linings: The potatoes are cooked properly. At least tomorrow’s soup will be different.