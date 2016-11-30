Senate committees announced 

click to enlarge File photo

Bob Gardner

State Senate Republicans have announced committee assignments for the upcoming session of the Colorado General Assembly.

The local delegation's assignments:

• Bob Gardner, a lawyer, chair of Judiciary and Legal Services, vice chair of Local Government, member of Education and Appropriations.

• Owen Hill, nonprofit CEO and management consultant, chair of Education, vice chair of Finance.

• Kent Lambert, retired Air Force colonel, vice chair of Appropriations.