November 30, 2016 News » Local News

Senate committees announced 

By

click to enlarge Bob Gardner - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Bob Gardner

State Senate Republicans have announced committee assignments for the upcoming session of the Colorado General Assembly.

The local delegation's assignments:

• Bob Gardner, a lawyer, chair of Judiciary and Legal Services, vice chair of Local Government, member of Education and Appropriations.

• Owen Hill, nonprofit CEO and management consultant, chair of Education, vice chair of Finance.

• Kent Lambert, retired Air Force colonel, vice chair of Appropriations.

