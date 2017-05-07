Seventh annual Chef Showcase provides stunning examples of Springs' cuisine 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Chefs Steve Fabian, left, and Brad Matthews tied for crowd favorite.

Chef Steve Fabian's glass noodle salad impressed diners both vegan and omnivorous.

Chef Brad Matthews' bulgogi chicken taco crunched pleasantly.

On Thursday, April 20, Rocky Mountain Health Care Services (RMHCS) held its seventh annual Chef Showcase fundraising event and culinary showcase. Twenty local chefs supported the organization with stunning examples of Springs cuisine. The estimated 515 attendees voted on their favorites, resulting in a tie between Hotel Eleganté’s Steve Fabian and Whole Foods’ Brad Matthews. Fabian made a Korean-style “pork wing,” bearing kochujang-based glaze on tender meat, and a salad with glass noodles for vegan diners. Matthews offered two wonton tacos, one with bulgogi-marinated chicken, the other with pork belly.But the real winner of the night was RMHCS. According to the organization’s director of marketing and community engagement, Melissa DeSutter, the organization raised $60,209 as of Tuesday, April 25, with a few more donations trickling in. RMHCS is perhaps best known for its Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), as well as its BrainCare program, which supports people with brain injuries.