Shop local for food and drink and outdoors this holiday season 

Sarges' Grill (6436 U.S. Hwy. 85, Fountain, 645-8489), owned and operated by an Army veteran, serves some of the best food Fountain has to offer. "Sarge" can be seen serving tables and making sure that everybody's food has come out to perfection. You can't go wrong with a basket of chicken strips at a place like this. The outside of the strips are perfectly crunchy, while the inside's properly moist. Their fries are also a classic, expertly seasoned and the perfect comfort food. A holiday-timed meal (when you need a cooking break) at Sarges' easily satisfies the whole family's tastes; a gift certificate makes a splendid present. — MR

Colorado Springs has become a nexus of activity for great distillers, and our local makers are raising the bar on whiskey, gin, vodka and liqueurs. A must-give this season: one of the award-winning offerings from Lee Spirits (110 E. Boulder St., leespirits.com). Lee Spirits' Gin ($35) made its mark with a drinkable, smooth juniper-balanced gin, easily sipped and mixed. They then expanded to include lavender and cocoa flavors — excellent in cocktails. A partnership with Wild Goose Meeting House will release a vodka this season, and you'll soon see four specialty liqueurs too if you drop by the speakeasy. — DN

Giving the gift of beer just got a whole lot cooler with the impressive Man Can ($39.99) from Peaks N Pines Brewing Company (4005 Tutt Blvd., peaksnpinesbrewery.com). The tough metal growler literally outshines its glass counterparts with its polished silver sheen, and it comes filled with a beer of your choice. Get into the spirit of the season with holiday offerings: Gingerbread Coffee Stout or the Peppermint Porter. Both beers have low IBUs to allow emphasis on their creative flavors. And, of course, your recipient can always take the growler back for a fill of Peaks N Pines' other 13 offerings, making it a gift that keeps on giving. — BH

Serve up the perfect cheese selection while enjoying the rustic charm of the Knife and Cheese Board ($27.99) from Sparrow Hawk Cookware (120 N. Tejon St., sparrowhawkcookware.com). The 7 7/8-inch solid beech-wood spliced log with a "natural" edge is perfect for parties all year. The knife, designed in the shape of an ax, makes a great conversation piece and will charm your guests while easily slicing through the softest Brie and the hardest Parmesan. Sparrow Hawk has tons of gifts for the home cook and kitchen-gadget lover. Stop in to get unique, entertaining and practical, high-quality gifts for your favorite chef. — DN

Raw honey comes packed with nutrients and purports medicinal qualities that The Honey Cottage (2429 W. Colorado Ave., thehoneycottage.com) owner Frank Seeley says freed his son from allergy prescriptions permanently. The Honey Cottage offers a variety of bee-based products, such as soaps and candles, as well as locally made jams and jellies, but none are as soothing and sweet as the varieties of honey ($5.95 to $14). Color, depth and taste vary due to differences in the flowers used to create the honey, some of which are local and others of which can be traced back to Europe and South America. — MC

Yellow Mountain Tea House (2616 W. Colorado Ave., #21, yellow-mountain-organic-tea.com) has a solution for the sugar-loaded holiday season — the Chinese blackberry tea leaf ($10/ounce). The leaf contains 18 amino acids and a slew of other nutrients that supposedly help battle kidney inflammation and allergic reactions. And due to the high concentration of the natural compound rubusoside, it has double the sweetness of regular sugar. The leaf can be used as a sugar substitute in pastries, bread, chocolate, and of course, tea. The leaf grows at high, pollution-free altitudes and has been used for the sweet-toothed diabetic and the health-conscious for years. — MC

Black Forest's R&R Coffee Café (11424 Black Forest Road, rnrcoffeecafe.com) has created a name for itself among Colorado Springs coffee enthusiasts. They roast small batches in a Sivetz Air Roaster, and bags of coffee are guaranteed to be less than 14 days out of that roaster at the time of purchase. Their Forest Mist Blend ($16) outsells all other house Golden Pine labels four bags to one. Its low acidity and large mouth feel are distinctive traits of this brew. R&R prides itself on being able to tell the story behind every cup of coffee they serve. Impress the coffeeholics in your life with 1-pound bags of craft coffee beans. — SM

Love coffee but hate spending four bucks on a latte at Starbucks? Valley Espresso (5528 U.S. Hwy. 85/87, Security, see Facebook page), a drive-up coffee kiosk, saves the day. Their coffee beats Starbucks hands down, and comes in at only $2.65 for 12 ounces. The caramel latte isn't too sweet, but isn't overpoweringly strong either. Valley Espresso also hand-makes mini doughnuts ($2.75/a dozen) and serves them to you still warm. The doughnuts are coated in cinnamon sugar and are the perfect balance between a crispy outside and a fluffy inside. Help someone you love support a local coffee hut with a gift certificate. — MR

Choose from a wide selection of magnetic salt and pepper shakers ($17.95) at Manitou Jack's Trading Co. (814 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 685-5004). Standing (or kneeling in this case) at just under 4 inches, these particular shakers perfectly illustrate the charming "Princess and the Frog" story. Made of durable ceramic, these shakers make a great stocking stuffer for anyone with a love of kitchen décor that strays from the ordinary. Brighten up someone's shelves or counters with any of their other sets, including Disney-, pet-, and holiday-themed shakers. — MG

Shopping for the home chef on your Christmas list who seems to have every kitchen gadget under the sun? Stop by The Whickerbill (906 Manitou Ave., #102, Manitou Springs, thewhickerbill.com) and pick up a ceramic GurglePot pitcher ($6.59 to $43.95). Use it to serve any beverage and listen to the gentle gurgle it delivers. The stoneware pitcher is available in 22 colors and three sizes. Pair it with a whistling wine bottle stopper created by the same artist for an additional $26 and you'll be gifting the ultimate conversation starter if there's ever a lull in the dinner party. — MG

Rich, lush, raw — the No Moo Mylk Chocolate ($20) gift set features six pieces of organic raw chocolate in three dynamic, dairy-free flavors. The Elvis Cup is a nod to its namesake, with a delicious banana-filled almond butter cup. Honey Vanilla blends two favorites in one sweet bite and Original Mylk Chocolate provides unfettered flavor to give a true understanding of the skills on display at Radiantly Raw Chocolates (3312 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., and 116 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs, radiantlyrawkitchen.com). Because they're raw, the chocolates are chilled, adding another delightful facet to the experience. Sets are packed in see-through boxes and Radiantly Raw provides a nifty ice pack to keep chocolates cold for the lucky recipient. — BH

Giving someone a dozen personalized cupcakes ($25 and up) literally does not get any sweeter. The voicemail at The Cupcake Doctor (3312 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., thecupcakedoctor.com) repeats the phrase "a balanced diet is a cupcake in each hand" to anyone placing an order. The creative bakers in the store can come up with a way to beautifully decorate just about any idea a customer envisions: Power Puff Girls, Doctor Who, The Denver Broncos, snowman cake pops, Piña Colada happy hour cupcakes. All are made to order and baked fresh every day. The Cupcake Doctor also offers gluten-free, allergy-sensitive, sugar-free and vegan options. — SM

Whether they're hitting the slopes, fishing at the lake, or driving destination-to-destination, the outdoors fanatic will thank you year-round for a pair of Smith sunglasses ($169 to $220). The lenses are scratch-resistant and made with various optics technologies, such as Chroma-Pop and Non-Polarized optics technologies, which enhance color shades and protect the eyes from harsh glare. They come in several frame sizes, shapes and styles, some of which slide well beneath helmets, and others have nose bridges designed to cling to the face even while leaning forward. Pick up the perfect pair at Angler's Covey (S. 21st St., anglerscovey.com). — MC

Colorado's known for its amazing waters. And Peak Fly Shop (5632 N. Academy Blvd., thepeakflyshop.com) offers an amazing supply of everything someone could want for his or her fly-fishing ventures. One item in particular is the Ross Animas 4/5 Reel ($260). It's made in Montrose, so a great local buy on two accounts. It claims to have an extremely smooth drag, and solid aluminum frame components are shaped to create low start-up inertia. Named after the Animas River, the 4/5 would be best paired with a Scott Flex rod, also made in Montrose. — SM

Mountain Chalet (226 N. Tejon St., mtnchalet.com) is one of few dealers offering the Colorado-made Meier Ski ($629 to $720). These high-performance wood skis are made with Rocky Mountain beetle kill pine, and high alpine aspen. Meier keeps the environment in mind at every step of manufacturing and only uses non-toxic pine oil, recycled vegetable oil and other renewable materials. They even compost and recycle scraps. Because of their amazing craftsmanship and forward-thinking materials and processes, Meier has been featured in several magazines and has won recognition from Freeskier and Skiing Magazine. The skier in your family will flip over a new pair of incredible hand-crafted, local Meiers. — DN

The Fountain Valley Nature Center (320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, 520-6745) is an amazing place to be immersed in nature. Located in Fountain Creek Regional Park, full of winding paths around the creek and wetlands, FVNC provides a wonderful opportunity to observe wildlife. The Nature Center offers educational information about the creatures that inhabit the park and the geological formation of the area. Make a donation to the Nature Center in someone's name for a thoughtful gift. These donations ensure that the center and the surrounding park will continue to delight for years to come. — MR

You can't live in Colorado without some Colorado gear. You also can't let your friends who wished they lived here get away without having Colorado gear. Thankfully, Old Town Bike Shop (426 S. Tejon St., oldtownbikeshop.com) — which stocks a huge array of high-quality bikes and bike gear — has a few great gift ideas that are Colorado proud and Colorado made. The Colorado Performance Cycling Socks ($9.99) are a great way to show love for the Centennial State while also gearing up for the next ride. — DN

One great way to cultivate an outdoor enthusiast early on is to introduce kids to the joy of cycling. If you've decided to give your kiddo a shiny new bicycle this Christmas, you're definitely going to want a helmet to protect her tiny noggin from injury. The Raskullz Bike Helmet ($25) allows your budding biker to ride in style while still staying safe during spills. Each helmet is decked out way cooler than a standard brain bucket, making it a lot easier to get your children to strap it on before riding. They come in two sizes, meet all required safety standards and can be found in a variety of neat styles at Ascent Cycling (5928 Stetson Hills Blvd., ascentcycling.net). — BH

If you want to splurge on your loved one who's wildly interested in long-distance bicycling, the Awol Evo by Specialized ($2,500) proves an unbelievable option. Criterium Bicycles (6150 Corporate Drive., criterium.com) sells the glossy rocket red cycle, actually made to do just about everything from a short cruise to a several-week trek. The Awol Evo is designed for tours and even has a generator front hub that powers either the bike's light or a USB port for charging a phone. While drooling over this bike in-store, don't forget to check out the huge selection of cold-weather riding gear and other bike accessories. — SM

Trail mix and jerky (prices vary) make for quick fuel on hikes and other outdoor adventures Colorado has to offer. Choose from a wide selection of hand-packaged treats from Mountain Man Nut and Fruit Company (2616 W. Colorado Ave., mtnman.com) to slip into stockings this Christmas, or to serve as tabletop snacks for holiday guests. From nut and fruit mixtures and flavored popcorn to jerky and sausage, Mountain Man is stocked with a myriad of packages sure to satisfy. Simplify the process by purchasing a pre-wrapped gift basket full of goodies, or pick and choose packages individually. — MC

Golf can be a pricey sport, and the greens fees required to play are no exception. The World Golf Core Membership ($99) defrays those costs for frequent golfers by cutting the course's already affordable fees in half — which means more time on the green for your favorite golfer without the huge expense. World Golf (6865 Galley Road, 597-5489) also offers a limited number of Unlimited Golf Memberships ($199) and consists of a nine-hole course and a driving range and virtual golf simulator. The driving range (included in member benefits) stays fully lit in the evenings, which means one's day doesn't have to end when the sun goes down. — BH

If you have someone who loves the great outdoors on your list, the South Platte Fly Shop (405 E. U.S. Hwy. 24, Woodland Park, southplatteflyshop.com) lives to equip them. They have everything needed to get into Colorado rivers, including gear, fly-tying classes and area maps. The Redington Crosswater Combo ($139) is a very versatile, 9-foot, five-weight, four-piece rod, reel, fly line and case. You can take the Redington right out to the stream and cast a line. If you're worried you'll need more than the perfect rod, ask the staff and they'll point you in the right direction with the right fly, and give you tips for a successful trip. — DN

Spruce up the indoors and outdoors with a gift from Pikes Peak Hydroponic Supply (113 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, pikespeakhydro.com). This garden center is locally owned and focused on bringing healthy gardens and healthy food to the area. They've been working with local high schools to establish gardening programs and they mix their own regionally specific soil, available in bulk. For the home garden, their cloth garden planters ($1.69 and up) are a great choice. They come in a variety of sizes for any garden project. Match the bag up with their Mammoth Active Microbials Nutrient Liberator and you'll see the best yields you've seen in years. — DN

In Colorado, everyone knows someone who loves the outdoors and is obsessed with having the best gear. That's why Big R (165 Fontaine Blvd., 390-9134) was founded in La Junta, and has expanded statewide. It has a wide variety of outdoor items that suit the needs of any outdoorsperson, from ranchers to hikers. Any outdoor fanatic would love this classic Stanley Vacuum Flask ($34.99). It holds up to a liter of any beverage. It also insulates drinks from harsh Colorado weather, keeping things as hot or as cold as you desire. — MR