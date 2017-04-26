Shots Coffee brings a little Fillmore Street to the north end 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

We’re surprised to find an independently owned coffee house/drive-thru inside the chain-dominant Bass Pro Shops center, and an employee tells us that three couples partnered to open it this past December, including one couple who were previously behind Manitou Springs’ former Friends Coffee & Espresso outside the Penny Arcade. She also notes that they serve Boonzaaijer’s Dutch Bakery pastries and Colorado Coffee Merchants beans, making Shots effectively a slice of Fillmore Street — dapperly designed with rustic wood accents and pendant lights.They produce a decent VC Cold Brew ($3.90/16-ounce), meaning vanilla and caramel Monin syrups used sparingly with heavier flavoring toward the latter, and thankfully not so much sweetness that it knocks the beans too far out of balance, with a shot of cream for roundedness. Our matcha latte ($4.95/16-ounce with coconut milk) drinks more cloying on account of the sweetened milk, finishing like green tea ice cream, almost. Not bad if you’re ready for dessert.