September 14, 2016 Special Issues » Dish

Shrimp and scallop ceviche 

Bonny and Read

101 N. Tejon St.
896-4145
bonnyandread-
seafood.com
click to enlarge dish6-1-1de79943d269cab1.jpg

Ingredients

½ lb. shrimp, large, diced

½ lb. bay scallops, large, diced

1 c. red onion, minced

1 c. red bell pepper, finely diced

½ c. cilantro, minced

¼ c. chives, minced

2 c. lime juice

1 c. lemon juice

1 c. orange juice

1 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. salt

1 habanero pepper, seeded, minced

For garnish:

lime wedges

cilantro, minced

hot sauce

corn tortilla chips

Instructions

Add all ceviche ingredients to a mixing bowl and gently mix. Tightly wrap mixing bowl with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 24 hours. Uncover and mix occasionally throughout the marinating process. Place finished ceviche in a serving bowl. Top with minced cilantro. Accompany the ceviche with fresh tortilla chips, lime wedges and your favorite hot sauce. Serves 4 to 6 as an appetizer.

Aftertaste

The shrimp and scallop ceviche is one of the most popular dishes at Bonny and Read. It has a fresh, crisp flavor reminiscent of a beach-side restaurant. We tried to capture the classic ceviche flavor for this recipe. This dish has hundreds of different variations, so please experiment. Try incorporating fresh tropical fruits or your favorite summer vegetables to make this dish truly your own.

— Submitted by executive chef Josh Kelly

  • A fresh, crisp flavor reminiscent of a beach-side restaurant.

