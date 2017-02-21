February 21, 2017 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Simple pleasures at El Ranchito 2 

By

Tools

click to enlarge Codornices at El Ranchito 2. - MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper
  • Codornices at El Ranchito 2.
We roam past imported goods, dried chilies, piñatas, cheap sodas and more to the rear of this taqueria and carniceria, where one orders at the counter, then returns post-meal to take a stub to the front register to pay. On the familiar front, we order a chicken torta ($5.99), perfectly plain until we sample multiple mixes from a salsa bar — the tomatillo and pico play mild while a dark red sauce quickly destroys us. We get more.

Seeking something unusual, I order codornices ($9.99) before bothering to translate on my phone. Turns out it’s quail, fried to an oily, tough leather on the outside. Not unlike eating Chinese duck, bits of dark meat must be worked off small bones, laboriously, but patience pays off with a salty punch of protein, to be blended with basic rice and beans or folded between aromatic corn tortillas with avocado and queso garnishes. House horchata ($2.99) excels, non-synthetic-tasting or overly sweet, huge with cinnamon.

More Dining Reviews »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Dining Reviews

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    How to Build a Keyhole Bed @ Hillside Community Center

    • Sun., Feb. 26, 1-3 p.m. $5

  • GalaxyFest 2017 @ Antlers Hotel

    • Feb. 24-26

  • Playing Around User Submitted
    Karaoke @ Cleats Bar & Grill East

    • Wednesdays, Saturdays, 9 p.m. Continues through Feb. 22

  • User Submitted
    2 Betties Boudoir Launch Party @ Bar-K

    • Thu., Feb. 23, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Free

  • User Submitted
    The 2017 Prom Expo @ Hotel Eleganté Conference & Event Center

    • Sun., Feb. 26, 12-5 p.m. Free
    • Buy Tickets
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation