Slowdrive returns to form 

How much difference does 22 years make? That will be most listeners’ first question upon learning that shoegaze heroes Slowdive have released this fourth album, their first since 1995’s Pygmalion
. (Two of the band’s founding members did remain busy in the intervening years, releasing five albums as Mojave 3.) Though the British quintet came together in the post-punk era, their stately, glacially paced compositions have always been more heavily influenced by mid-period Pink Floyd than they have by punk-era acts like Siouxsie and the Banshees. Yet beneath their gauzy arrangements are often simple yet catchy melodies. If Mojave 3 was a detour into more pop-leaning styles, Slowdive
is a return to form. Even the song titles make that clear: The opening tune is “Slomo.” And that provides a simple answer to the opening question: not very much at all.
File next to:
Pink Floyd, My Bloody Valentine