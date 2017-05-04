Soft opening at Rooster's House of Ramen
As you wait to #makeamericaslurpagain, enjoy these photos from the reservation-only soft opening on Wednesday, May 3.
By Griffin Swartzell | 12 Images
Matthew Schniper
Chef Mark Henry, hard at work in the kitchen.
Matthew Schniper
Though largely spare, the Rooster's dining room plays to some bright art.
Matthew Schniper
Chef Mark Henry keeps his menu short and sweet.
Matthew Schniper
Rooster's dining room keeps things simple and spare — it's all about the food.
Griffin Swartzell
Grilled octopus, served over sticky rice with egg, bulldog sauce and furikake, a Japanese seasoning blend.
Matthew Schniper
Rich bulgogi meatballs bear gochujang pepper paste, Japanese mayo, sesame seeds, and scallions.
Griffin Swartzell
One of three bahn mi options, we pick pork belly, which gets bulldog sauce, house-made pickles, cucumbers, and cilantro.
Griffin Swartzell
A coconut miso bowl, the sole vegetarian option, gets tofu, marinated bamboo, bean sprouts, a soy-ginger marinated egg, and carrots. The noodles are in there, we promise.
Matthew Schniper
The tangy broth in the char siu brisket bowl was our favorite of the night.
Matthew Schniper
The rippin' rooster bears kimchi-braised chicken, kimchi, cracklin, sprouts, cabbage and an egg.
Matthew Schniper
We didn't try the sweet & sour duck bowl, but we thought it looked pretty.
Griffin Swartzell
We always feel better dining under the watchful gaze of Ol' Dirty Bastard and RZA (not pictured). Ramen, like Wu Tang Clan, ain't nothing to futz with.
1/12
Matthew Schniper
Chef Mark Henry, hard at work in the kitchen.