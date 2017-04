click to enlarge Mark Hartkop

Pueblo’s Solar Roast Coffee (226 N. Main St., Pueblo, solarroast.com ), the all-solar-power roastery, has released 100 4-ounce bags of coffee beans, aged 14 weeks in Distillery 291 bourbon barrels. It’s their second batch — the first came out (and rapidly sold out) in late December. Right now, they’re also aging beans in Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay barrels from Cañon City’s The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey. Expect those to go on sale no sooner than June.