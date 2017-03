Sopra antipasto and wine bar to take over Pravacini's upstairs and rooftop 

click to enlarge File photo

Paravicini’s Italian Bistro (2802 W. Colorado Ave., paravicinis.com ) is moving on up. Chef/owner Franco Pisani has announced a new antipasto and wine bar, to be opened above Paravicini’s, consisting of both the upper floor and a rooftop patio. Dubbed Sopra — “above” in Italian — the spot will be focused on small plates, desserts and the like.“I love to eat appetizers when I go out,” he says. “I order two or three appetizers and wine, and I enjoy that.”Pisani says the menu’s still in the works, but Sopra will have its own kitchen and entrance. That said, patrons will be able to order from the same 100-bottle wine list available downstairs, and Pisani will serve a variety of Colorado-inflected takes on classic cocktails, like a negroni with local gin. He says patrons should also expect a large selection of port, grappa and cognac, as one might expect from a cosmopolitan wine bar. It’ll also serve as a spot for Paravicini’s patrons to wait for a table.Pisani hopes to open the space as soon as mid-April.