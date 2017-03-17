Reddit
March 17, 2017 Food & Drink » Food News

Sopra antipasto and wine bar to take over Pravacini's upstairs and rooftop 

Paravicini’s Italian Bistro (2802 W. Colorado Ave., paravicinis.com) is moving on up. Chef/owner Franco Pisani has announced a new antipasto and wine bar, to be opened above Paravicini’s, consisting of both the upper floor and a rooftop patio. Dubbed Sopra — “above” in Italian — the spot will be focused on small plates, desserts and the like.

“I love to eat appetizers when I go out,” he says. “I order two or three appetizers and wine, and I enjoy that.”

Pisani says the menu’s still in the works, but Sopra will have its own kitchen and entrance. That said, patrons will be able to order from the same 100-bottle wine list available downstairs, and Pisani will serve a variety of Colorado-inflected takes on classic cocktails, like a negroni with local gin. He says patrons should also expect a large selection of port, grappa and cognac, as one might expect from a cosmopolitan wine bar. It’ll also serve as a spot for Paravicini’s patrons to wait for a table.

Pisani hopes to open the space as soon as mid-April.

