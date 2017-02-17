February 17, 2017 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Spice Island Grill still standing strong 

click to enlarge Spice Island Grill's ackee and saltfish. - GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell
  • Spice Island Grill's ackee and saltfish.
Six years in business, and Claudette Hutchinson’s downtown spot stands strong. Recently, Hutchinson made an appearance on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, making goat curry and jerk chicken for The Bleached One himself, Guy Fieri. But I’m always a sucker for a plate of ackee and saltfish ($16), and I’ve never sampled Hutchinson’s before.

My plate comes with two sides — I opt for johnnycakes and a mound of rice and peas. The plate’s plenty filling, with fishy salt cod and bright ackee playing nice with just-clear onions and firm bell peppers. Between the seasoned rice/kidney beans mix and the hearty fried-bread johnnycakes, there’s plenty to soak up the oil that remains on the plate. It’s not enough to be off-putting, and I’m told it’s an oily dish, so no harm no foul and all that, but be aware. Maybe drink a Red Stripe ($4.50) to cut the fat, like I do.

