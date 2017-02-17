Spice Island Grill still standing strong 

click to enlarge
Griffin Swartzell
Spice Island Grill's ackee and saltfish.
Six years in business, and Claudette Hutchinson’s downtown spot stands strong. Recently, Hutchinson made an appearance on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives
, making goat curry and jerk chicken for The Bleached One himself, Guy Fieri. But I’m always a sucker for a plate of ackee and saltfish ($16), and I’ve never sampled Hutchinson’s before.
My plate comes with two sides — I opt for johnnycakes and a mound of rice and peas. The plate’s plenty filling, with fishy salt cod and bright ackee playing nice with just-clear onions and firm bell peppers. Between the seasoned rice/kidney beans mix and the hearty fried-bread johnnycakes, there’s plenty to soak up the oil that remains on the plate. It’s not enough to be off-putting, and I’m told it’s an oily dish, so no harm no foul and all that, but be aware. Maybe drink a Red Stripe ($4.50) to cut the fat, like I do.