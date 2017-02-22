Spring 2017 recipe guide: Passion Plates 

click to enlarge

Welcome to our spring Dish recipe compilation. This season, we're focusing on passion plates. Nine Colorado Springs chefs have submitted, for your culinary pleasure, recipes for entrées, drinks and desserts that inspire romance. Some draw on sensuous, indulgent flavors and textures. Others rely more on the chef's passion for home and heritage. Many use traditionally sexy ingredients, like strawberries, chocolate, cinnamon and hot chilies. But whatever the dish, as always, we hope that you enjoy making these recipes at home, whether you're cooking to impress — like the poor soul in our Dish video short — or just want something to eat. Try them out and, when possible, check out the participating eateries to see how your attempt stacks up.

Later, lovers.