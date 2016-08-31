Springs cops needed 

click to enlarge File photo

Want to be a cop? The Colorado Springs Police Department might be willing to hire you. While the job obviously has its drawbacks, a recent police recruiting email noted that those willing to try can make $47,694 to $72,384 per year.

It would appear that the CSPD could use a few more officers. As Indy reporter Pam Zubeck noted ("Are we less safe?" News, Aug. 24), CSPD is struggling to meet the community's needs. "Crimes of all kinds are on the rise in Colorado Springs," the story said, "while the number of uniformed officers on the streets has fallen 10 percent in the past five years and response times have slowed."