August 31, 2016 News » Local News

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Springs cops needed 

By

Tools

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File photo

Want to be a cop? The Colorado Springs Police Department might be willing to hire you. While the job obviously has its drawbacks, a recent police recruiting email noted that those willing to try can make $47,694 to $72,384 per year.

It would appear that the CSPD could use a few more officers. As Indy reporter Pam Zubeck noted ("Are we less safe?" News, Aug. 24), CSPD is struggling to meet the community's needs. "Crimes of all kinds are on the rise in Colorado Springs," the story said, "while the number of uniformed officers on the streets has fallen 10 percent in the past five years and response times have slowed."

More Local News »

  • Want to be a cop?

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Local News

Readers also liked…

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    Housing Solutions Summit @ UCCS University Center

    • Mon., Sept. 12, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free

  • Tony Exum Volunteer Walk and BBQ Luncheon @ Billy's Southern Pride

    • Sat., Sept. 10, 10:30 a.m.

  • Springs Recovery Rally @ America the Beautiful Park

    • Sat., Sept. 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

  • Community Blood Drive @ UCCS University Center

    • Through Aug. 31, 10-11:40 a.m. & 1-3:30 p.m.

  • Colorado Politics 2016: Big Races and the Ballot Issues @ CC's Bemis Hall

    • Tue., Sept. 6, 12-1:15 p.m.
More »

More by J. Adrian Stanley

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation