February 22, 2017

Springs developers fund their City Council candidates 

Developers have pumped about $68,000 into the Colorado Springs City Council election so far, which comprises 82 percent of the money received by their chosen candidates. That's according to an analysis by Springs UniGroup, a grassroots polling and financial analysis organization.

District 5 candidate Lynette Crow-Iverson, a businesswoman and former chair of political activist group Colorado Springs Forward, has raised the most, $26,180, with about 73 percent ($19,500) from developers. Crow-Iverson is trying to unseat Jill Gaebler, who's raised $19,720 via dozens of small donations, though she's gotten $1,000 from contractor Chuck Murphy and $500 from former vice mayor Richard Skorman, who's running in District 3.

The other percentages from developers are Greg Basham in District 1, 77 percent; Chuck Fowler in District 3, 94 percent; Deborah Hendrix in District 4, 89 percent, and incumbent Andy Pico in District 6, 84 percent. David Geislinger is the sole candidate in District 2. The largest amounts have come from the Housing and Building Association of Colorado Springs, $10,000; Classic Companies, $11,500, and Nor'wood Development Group, $10,000.

Meantime, Colorado Springs Forward's political action committee reports one $1,470 donation, a payment for "facility rental and catering." CSF hosted its endorsed slate of candidates at a Fine Arts Center reception on Jan. 25. CSF's PAC hasn't spent any money on the Council election, the report says.

Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 5 has endorsed Gaebler, Skorman, incumbent Don Knight in District 1 and Geislinger, with the first three getting financial help and "some ground game" from Local 5 members, spokesman Dave Noblitt says via email. No endorsements have been made yet in Districts 4 and 6, because Local 5 supports "candidates that are vocal advocates of firefighter issues," said political consultant John Roy via email.

