Springs Rescue Mission expansion continues 

Part of the Springs Rescue Mission's new "resource center" opened on April 25, meaning 16 showers, more case management and a daytime hangout spot are now available to the local homeless community. The rest of the center, including laundry facilities, is expected to come online by the end of the summer, completing phase two of the homeless service provider's $14 million campus expansion. (Phase one added emergency shelter space and phase three is a new, permanent supportive housing apartment complex.)