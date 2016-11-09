Springs Rescue Mission opens beds 

Since other Colorado Springs nonprofits decided not to open emergency winter shelters for homeless people this year, a lot was riding on Springs Rescue Mission (SRM), which is in the process of expanding its shelter.

However, construction delays prevented the shelter from opening Nov. 1 as planned. While the weather has been unusually warm, many fear that as temperatures drop, homeless people could be at risk, since many have no choice but to sleep on the streets.

Ecumenical Social Ministries recently announced that it was providing beds for 25 women from Nov. 1 to 18 to help fill the gap. And while the SRM permanent shelter isn't open yet, as of Nov. 1 men are being housed on an additional 50 beds and mats at the nonprofit. The beds are low barrier, meaning people can "come as they are."