November 09, 2016 News » Local News

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Stanley named news editor 

By

Tools

click to enlarge J. Adrian Stanley - CAMERON MOIX
  • Cameron Moix
  • J. Adrian Stanley

J. Adrian Stanley, a news reporter at the Independent for nearly 10 years, has been named news editor effective immediately, Editor Matthew Schniper announced.

Stanley, a native of Denver and a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder, came to the Indy in the summer of 2007 after working at The Gazette and the Boulder Daily Camera. She has won state, regional and national honors for her coverage of local government and social issues.

"Adrian has demonstrated an ability to cover a wide range of story topics deftly and with great detail," Schniper said. "She's a remarkable database for local knowledge, from government and school boards to nonprofit and social arenas."

She will continue writing while also overseeing the Indy news operation.

More Local News »

  • She will continue writing while also overseeing the Indy news operation.

Speaking of J. Adrian Stanley, media

Tags: , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Local News

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    "Support our Community" @ Yoga Mountain Shadows

    • Sat., Nov. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. $15 suggested donation
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Red, White, and Blues to Honor our Vets Day at Whislte Pig Brewing @ Whistle Pig Brewing Co.

    • Fri., Nov. 11, 6-11 p.m. FREE

  • User Submitted
    Christmas Party of the Year @ The Mansion

    • Wed., Nov. 16, 6:30-10 p.m. $10 with an unwrapped children's toy/book

  • Pikes Peak Neighbors Charity Auction @ Academy Hotel Best Western

    • Wed., Nov. 9, 10 a.m. $20

  • The Affinity Concert @ Ivywild School

    • Wed., Nov. 9, 7 p.m.
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation