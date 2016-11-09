Stanley named news editor 

click to enlarge Cameron Moix

J. Adrian Stanley

J. Adrian Stanley, a news reporter at the Independent for nearly 10 years, has been named news editor effective immediately, Editor Matthew Schniper announced.

Stanley, a native of Denver and a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder, came to the Indy in the summer of 2007 after working at The Gazette and the Boulder Daily Camera. She has won state, regional and national honors for her coverage of local government and social issues.

"Adrian has demonstrated an ability to cover a wide range of story topics deftly and with great detail," Schniper said. "She's a remarkable database for local knowledge, from government and school boards to nonprofit and social arenas."

She will continue writing while also overseeing the Indy news operation.