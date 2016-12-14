State rep. Tim Leonard to jail 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

State Rep. Tim Leonard, R-Evergreen, was jailed for 14 days starting Dec. 9 for contempt of court in connection with his divorce proceedings, in which his wife alleged he was interfering with his children's education, news outlets reported. Leonard is believed to be the first sitting Colorado state lawmaker sentenced to jail in at least four decades.

"It is my duty to protect the integrity of the House of Representatives, and it is troubling when a member does not uphold the law," House Speaker Dickey Lee Hullinghorst, D-Boulder, said in a statement. "It is absurd to imagine Rep. Leonard taking a seat on the House Education Committee, to which he was appointed just last week ... and making important decisions for Colorado's students when a judge has prohibited Rep. Leonard from making educational decisions regarding his own children."