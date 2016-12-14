December 14, 2016 News » Local News

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

State rep. Tim Leonard to jail 

By

Tools

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

State Rep. Tim Leonard, R-Evergreen, was jailed for 14 days starting Dec. 9 for contempt of court in connection with his divorce proceedings, in which his wife alleged he was interfering with his children's education, news outlets reported. Leonard is believed to be the first sitting Colorado state lawmaker sentenced to jail in at least four decades.

"It is my duty to protect the integrity of the House of Representatives, and it is troubling when a member does not uphold the law," House Speaker Dickey Lee Hullinghorst, D-Boulder, said in a statement. "It is absurd to imagine Rep. Leonard taking a seat on the House Education Committee, to which he was appointed just last week ... and making important decisions for Colorado's students when a judge has prohibited Rep. Leonard from making educational decisions regarding his own children."

More Local News »

Speaking of Tim Leonard, politics

Tags: , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Local News

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Food Drive with Grass It Up @ Front Range Barbeque

    • Wed., Dec. 14, 5 p.m. Free

  • User Submitted
    NAMI Haircut-a-thon @ CC's Worner Campus Center

    • Thu., Dec. 15, 12-5:30 p.m. $10 minimum suggested donation

  • Ugly Christmas Sweater Office Party (Get Involved)

    • Thu., Dec. 15, 6-9 p.m.

  • Ascending to Health with CSYP Networking with Whiskey @ Ivywild School

    • Wed., Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m.

  • Nutcracker Swing @ Ormao Dance Company

    • Fri., Dec. 16, 6 & 7 p.m.
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation