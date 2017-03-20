Steve Hackett is better than ever 

Steve Hackett, "The Night Siren"

Back in his Genesis days, Steve Hackett was somewhat reined in as far as expressing himself on the guitar. The progressive rock group’s arty arrangements rarely allowed the opportunity for extended, expressive solos. When Hackett went solo in 1977, he was freed to explore his instrumental potential, but still wasn’t the most assured vocalist. Some 40 years and two dozen albums later, Hackett is working at the peak of his abilities. His already solid skills have grown by leaps and bounds, most notably as a composer and arranger.is an exemplar of “symphonic prog,” the most accessible and tuneful side of the genre, as Hackett’s guitar soars on emotionally resonant epics like “Behind the Smoke.” Showcasing his dexterity on all manner of stringed instruments,just may be the best album of Hackett’s career.IQ, Genesis, Marillion