Stormwater plan released 

Taking one more step in hopes of placating the Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department, the city last week released its Stormwater Program Implementation Plan, which it termed a roadmap for "revitalizing" the city's insufficient flood control facilities.

The plan covers ongoing maintenance required by the city's Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit; a 20-year, $460 million capital program, and public education on maintaining MS4 compliance and benefits of flood control.

The EPA is threatening to sue the city, and possibly impose huge fines, for the city's failure to comply dating to 2013. The plan involves hiring and training staff, buying equipment and building projects. To view the 464-page plan: tinyurl.com/zoshafb.