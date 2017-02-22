click to enlarge Brienne Boortz

Strawberry Black Pepper Sour

Ingredients

1½ oz. Axe and the Oak Hillshine (or other moonshine)

1 oz. strawberry black pepper simple syrup (recipe below)

¼ oz. lime juice

½ oz. lemon juice

strawberries or luxardo cherries (optional)

For strawberry black pepper simple syrup:

5¼ c. water

2 lbs. strawberries, sliced

3¾ c. sugar

21/3 tbsp. black peppercorns

1 jalepeño, sliced, seeds included

Preparation

Directions

For simple syrup:

Bring 41/3 c. water to a simmer in a small pot. Add strawberries, peppercorns and jalapeño. Simmer until berries are broken down and soft — 15 to 20 minutes. Strain out solids and return liquid to simmer. Add sugar and remaining water, and stir until dissolved. Let cool before using. Makes 5¼ c. syrup. Store extra syrup in refrigerator.

For the drink:

Measure all ingredients into a shaker. Shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with sliced strawberry. If out of season, luxardo cherries will do.

Aftertaste

This cocktail recipe is one of my favorites that we've done here at the Whiskey House. The drink was created by one of our bartenders, Jacob Pfund. One time, while out drinking, he ordered a delicious cocktail with strawberry purée and a black pepper rim — he doesn't remember where or what it was called, as we all do on occasion when imbibing. But that drink inspired this cocktail, and our take is delicious. Our guests would agree. Even when it left the menu — it's a seasonal drink for us — they just kept asking for it.

— Submitted by bar manager Alejandro Sanchez