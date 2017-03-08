Summer Camps in the Pikes Peak region for summer 2017 

click to enlarge

Ascent Caving Camp

Dave Jackson

719-634-9099 · climbcityrock.com

Caving — a last frontier for exploration! Ascent Caving Camp at CityROCK teaches your child rope ascending, rappelling, cave rescue, STEM subjects and more. Created by cave Search & Rescue personnel, caving camp uses the brand-new cave under CityROCK Climbing Gym. Your child will explore 225 feet of horizontal cave filled with cave formations, plus a 40-foot ascent/rappel inside the cave. Watch out that you don't bump the stalactites — electronic sensors behind each cave formation track your "damage" to the cave and a computer shows your soft-caving score. Having trouble getting your kid away from screens? Tell them caving camp includes computer-game cave scoring, but don't worry: They'll be busy climbing, crawling, learning and gaining self-confidence. Sign up your 8- to 16-year-old today for one of these four weeks: June 12-16, June 26-30, July 10-14, July 24-28. Visit climbcityrock.com > Kids > Camps > Indoor Camps, or climbcityrock.com/camps.html?camps=2

Avid4 Adventure

info@avid4.com · 800-977-9873 · avid4.com

Avid4 Adventure camps teach pre-K to 7th-graders of all levels to climb, paddle, bike, hike and thrive in the outdoors. With help from our time-tested curriculum and insanely experienced instructors, we give campers solid skills and character-shaping confidence, launching them into a lifetime of empowering adventure.

Day camp locations in Boulder, Golden, Highlands Ranch, Denver, Lafayette, Castle Rock and Colorado Springs. Overnight camps in Bailey and Evergreen.

Catamount Institute

info@catamountinstitute.org · 719-471-0910

catamountinstitute.org

Creepy Crawly Safari campers ages 6-8 will investigate the wild world of all things that hop, wiggle, swim, run and fly. Explore local habitats close to your own backyard! Choose from two week-long, half-day camps, June 5-9 or July 17-21. Cost is $185 and includes a camp T-shirt. Limited scholarships are available. Enroll now; space is limited.

Explore all things outdoors, and let your love of nature run wild at Catamount Institute's Outdoor Explorers nature adventure camp for ages 9-11. Part day-camp, part overnight, this is a great introduction to sleep-away camp. Cost is $375 and includes a camp T-shirt, and meals/accommodation during overnight portion. See full details and dates on website. Limited scholarships are available. Enroll now; space is limited.

A Field Scientist is someone who loves to explore and learn outside, teaching others about the plants and animals they know. Join us for Field Science Camp, with daily choices for small-group nature classes and activities that let you choose the adventure. Campers ages 10-12 can join us June 26-30 for this camp. Cost is $275 and includes a camp T-shirt and all camp supplies. Limited scholarships are available. Enroll now; space is limited.

Get your hands dirty this summer in Garden of the Gods during Dirt Camp! Grab a shovel and dig into underground ecosystems. Work with Rocky Mountain Field Institute and learn all about geology. Campers aged 10-12 can join us July 10-14. Cost is $275 and includes a camp T-shirt and all camp supplies. Limited scholarships are available. Enroll now; space is limited.

Get ready to travel for a week of adventure in the high country with Catamount Institute's professional outdoor guides during Adventure Camp. Three nights in cabins and one night in tents! Five full days of adventure. Campers aged 12-14 can join us June 19-23. Cost is $625, all-inclusive (all meals provided) with a camp T-shirt. Limited scholarships are available. Enroll now; space is limited.

Pack your backpack and get ready to meet new friends who share your sense of wilderness adventure. Four nights in tents and white-water rafting. Wilderness Adventure Camp is for campers 13-15. Cost is $625, all-inclusive (all meals provided), with a camp T-shirt. Limited scholarships are available. Enroll now; space is limited.

Strap on your backpack for a four-day backpacking trek in the Rocky Mountains with our experienced guides. Our Rocky Mountain Adventure Backpacking Trek is for ages 13-16. Cost is $625 all-inclusive (all meals provided), with a camp T-shirt. Tents, backpacks and sleeping bags. Limited scholarships are available. Enroll now; space is limited.

Registration is open at catamountinstitute.org

Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center

csotc.visitorcenter@usoc.org · 719-866-4618

teamusa.org/about-the-usoc/olympic-training-centers/csotc/tours

Guided tours of the Colorado Springs OTC are available throughout the year. Each tour begins with a video presentation, followed by a walking tour of the complex. The video and tour experience lasts approximately one hour. Contact us for group rates, school and nonprofit discounts.

Summer tours 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., every half hour (6/1-8/15)

Winter tours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., every hour (8/16-5/31)

Pricing: Adults: $12 · Military and seniors: $10 · Children (under 12): $8

Early Connections Learning Centers

enrollment@earlyconnections.org · 719-632-1754

earlyconnections.org

Our Summer Program is designed to provide children with a wide variety of stimulating, educational and fun activities. During each unit, the children go on field trips to learn first-hand about a wide range of topics. Each of these trips presents an opportunity for the children to broaden their knowledge of the world around them and to learn more about their community. Literacy is emphasized throughout the summer. The children visit the public library every other week to check out books, and read for 30 minutes and write in their journals each day.

El Paso County Parks

elpasocountynaturecenters.com

Bear Creek Nature Camps are for children entering grades 1-5. Half-day camp (June 19-23) costs $90/member and $100/nonmember. Full-day camps (June 5-9, July 24-28 and July 31-Aug. 4) are $130/member, $140/nonmember. Call 719-520-6387 for camp dates, times and more information or go to elpasocountynaturecenters.com or email mariapetkash@elpasoco.com.

Fountain Creek Nature Camps for children entering grades 1-5, (June 12-16 and July 31-Aug. 4) are available as well as a camp for 6th-8th graders (July 10-14). Cost is $130/member, $140/nonmember. Call 719-520-6745 for camp dates, times and more information or go to elpasocountynaturecenters.com or email ianwilson@elpasoco.com.

Fox Run Park Nature Camp (June 26-30, 9:00 a.m.-noon) costs $90/member, $100/nonmember. Call 719-520-6745 or email ianwilson@elpasoco.com.

All camps feature an environmental stewardship theme, including naturalist-led hikes, discovery time in the woods, hands-on activities, songs, puppet shows, storytelling, crafts, games, a T-shirt and a camp photo. Discounts and scholarships are available. Easy phone registration with Visa, MasterCard and Discover.

FunQuest Summer Day Camp at

Colorado College

cwarfield@coloradocollege.edu · 719-389-7217

coloradocollege.edu/funquest

FunQuest Summer Day Camp at Colorado College will open registration March 13 for nine weekly sessions, June 5 to Aug. 4. Register for all nine weeks or pick and choose! Camp is located on the Colorado College campus and utilizes many CC locations for meals and activities, including the dining hall, skating rink, swimming pool and playing fields. Fun field trips, arts and crafts, games and sport activities included. For children ages 6-12, grades 1 through 6.

Registration fee is $60 and discounts may apply. Weekly rate for non-CC families is $215 per camper; for CC families $195. Contact Chris Warfield at cwarfield@coloradocollege.edu with questions or if you need more information. A registration form can be found at coloradocollege.edu/funquest; click on the registration form link.

Go West Camps

andrew@gowestcamps.com · 719-357-8872

gowestcamps.com

Go West Camps offers summer day camp and teen adventure programs for kids entering 1st-10th grades. We offer three, three-week camp sessions from June 6 to Aug. 5. Our camp day starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Pre-camp and post-camp activities are offered from 8-9 a.m. and from 4-5 p.m. Our home base at Eagleview Middle School allows us to grow and harvest fruits and veggies for our lunch in the school's garden, hike and bike the trails of Ute Valley Park, and rock climb in nearby Garden of the Gods and Red Rock Canyon. The activities and community culture at camp allow kids to build life skills. Kids will learn initiative, accountability, responsibility, communication, collaboration and leadership. A summer at Go West can be a truly transformational experience. New this summer: We are offering overnight camping experiences for kids entering 8th-10th grades. For more information visit gowestcamps.com. We love talking to parents about camp. Give us a call at 719-357-8872. You can also email us at andrew@gowestcamps.com.

Junior Academy Children's Centers

lisagjracademy@yahoo.com · 719-272-9070

jracademykids.com

Imagination in Education Day Camp provides on-site Day Camp in Districts 20, 11, 3 and 8 during the summer and school holidays. The Day Camp programs are packed with fun, exciting and enriching activities.

We plan activities based on a literacy theme and incorporate hands-on projects in art, science, cooking and outdoor activities. Both enrichment and physical activities are highly promoted. Every day is a new adventure, stimulating the children to be self-confident and respectful.

No other Day Camp program in the area offers the number, quality and variety of activities, field trips and active learning experiences that Junior Academy Children's Centers offer.

Our Premier Summer & Holiday Day Camp offers structured, fun-filled and meaningful activities for your child. Available at Junior Academy, Junior Academy Small Wonders and Academy Endeavor Elementary, this camp is one of Colorado's oldest and best summer camps hands down. We are proud to be the first private traveling Day Camp in Colorado Springs. Our camp is activity-rich and age-divided, with private Red Cross Approved swim lessons three times a week for children between the ages of 5 and 15. Daily field trips, enrichment and nature activities with Junior Academy Camp offer your child a safe and wonderful adventure where children build memories, skills and friendships to last a lifetime.

Our Day Camp director and counselors are experienced and qualified by the State of Colorado. Low staff-child ratios.

You will find additional information on the Junior Academy website or call 272-9070 for registration information.

Magnum Shooting Center

Incredible fun for the whole family — open to the public

13372 Meadowgrass Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

719-487-3193 · MagnumShootingCenter.com

Magnum Shooting Center is an all-indoor, premier shooting facility and retail shop located in north Colorado Springs! And it's a great place for kids and teens.

Magnum offers summer camps, as well as safety classes and shooting courses all year-round for both children and teenagers. These camps, classes and training courses teach kids to learn to be safe around firearms, how to handle firearms, and how to shoot safely and capably. Plus our instructors are both very experienced and able to make learning fun. Virtually all our camps, courses and training programs offer range time along with classroom instruction.

Magnum offers air-conditioned all-indoor 25-yard lanes and 100-yard lanes. The range can accommodate nearly any firearm or caliber you prefer — pistol, tactical shotgun, rifle, machine gun and more. With dozens of rental firearms to choose from, plus all you could ever need for shooting — available on-site — you can have a premier shooting experience at Magnum.

Magnum is a family-friendly facility and we take great pride in safely exercising our Second Amendment right. Because of this, capable kids are more than welcome to participate! Magnum also has a massive, 4,000 square foot retail shop featuring specialty equipment, tactical gear, and more — in addition to firearms and ammo.

So come check out our place, take aim down range, and fire away at our top-of-the-line facility, Magnum Shooting Center.

Mountain Park Environmental Center

guestrelations@hikeandlearn.org · 719-485-4444

hikeandlearn.org

Registration is open now for weekly summer camps at Mountain Park Environmental Center for campers entering grades K-10. Cubs Camp, Survival Camp and Mission Wolf Camp are just a few of the exciting camps offered. Transportation from Pueblo included. Scholarships available, please inquire. Visit hikeandlearn.org or call 719-485-4444.

Omtastic Yoga

play@omtastic-yoga.com · 719-418-2375

omtastic-yoga.com

Combine the mindfulness of yoga with games, crafts and activities to make for a fun-filled week. Two great sessions this summer: Arts and Crafts camp (June 19-23) and Old Fashion Games Camp (June 26-30). Cost is $100 for the week, Monday-Friday, 1-3:30 p.m. each day.

Register by calling Omtastic yoga at 719-418-2375; $50 deposit required.

PPCC Teen College

sheridan.kalletta@ppcc.edu · 719-502-2404

ppcc.edu/teencollege

Kids can design their own video game, whip up a gourmet dessert, create their own app, feed a boa constrictor, thwart a cyber attack, build a robot and even blow stuff up (in a safe way) at Pikes Peak Community College's Teen College. The college has created these week-long, seriously fun immersive experiences to introduce teens to real college programs in ways they will never forget. We believe that summer camp can do more than get your kids off the couch — it can spark interest in a career. For incoming middle school students (and one week for incoming 10th and 11th graders.) Weekly sessions are available morning, afternoon or both. June 5-July 28. Most classes are held at the college's Centennial Campus at 5675 S. Academy Blvd., and a few are held at the Rampart Range Campus at 11195 Hwy. 83.

Cost is $125-$155; early registration discount of 10 percent on all classes through April 2.

Pikes Peak Workforce Center 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 1107

Colorado Springs, CO 80907

719-667-3730 · ppwfc.org

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center Young Adult Program offers education and career opportunities to young adults ages 16-24. Opportunities include paid training, workforce immersions and internships for eligible candidates in in-demand careers; job search assistance; funds for education and training; job readiness workshops (including resumé writing, job interviews, LinkedIn, basic and advanced computer skills) and much more! All services at no cost. Learn more at ppwfc.org; chat with our team at 719-667-3860, or visit us in the El Paso County Citizens Service Center on Garden of the Gods Road. Registration is open all year.

Spring Job Fair Series! Sign up for the Pikes Peak Workforce Center Spring Job Fairs: Colorado Springs: April 4, Hotel Eleganté, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ages 16 to 24; Colorado Springs, April 12, Hotel Eleganté, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for ages 18 and older; April 25, Woodland Park, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 1:30 to 4 p.m., for ages 16 and older; April 26, Cripple Creek, Aspen Mine Center, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for ages 16 and older. Pre-register at ppwfc.org (under the Job Seeker Services tab). All services at no cost. Register by April 26.

Job Fair Readiness Workshops — Be successful in the Spring 2017 Job Fair Season! Sign up for a Pikes Peak Workforce Center "How to Make the Job Fair Work for You" workshop. Learn to research employers, develop your job fair strategy, gain tips for speaking with recruiters, and more! Register for this workshop, (and many, many others), at ppwfc.org (under the Job Seeker Services tab). All services at no cost. Registration is open all year.

Project Lead the Way Gateway Academy

pltw@uccs.edu · 719-255-3498

pltw.uccs.edu

Project Lead the Way Gateway Academy is sponsored by University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. It offers engaging, hands-on, project-based STEM summer experiences — Medical Detectives or Automation & Robotics — designed to inspire creativity and develop self-confidence in young students! Taught by certified PLTW teachers for students entering/exiting grades 5-8.

The cost is $125, June 5-9, 8 a.m.-noon at Skyview Middle School.

TheatreWorks

jcooklev@uccs.edu · 719-255-3232

theatreworkscs.org

Let your child's imagination run wild in our theater camps for youths ages 8-13. Choose from clowning comedies, improv sports, comic book capers, or a mini Shakespeare production full of magic tricks! Some camps end with playful pre-show performances "on the green" at Rock Ledge Ranch. Full-day and half-day options available; no experience required for these intros to performance play! Registration is open now at theatreworkscs.org.

Sibling discounts and scholarships available. Daily before- or after-care options available from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

University of Colorado at Colorado Springs

reckids@uccs.edu · 719-255-7599

uccs.edu/summercamps

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics): The Center for STEM is committed to teaching STEM subjects through an integrated approach — one that offers hands-on and relevant learning experiences. Students engage in exploratory learning, plus learn problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

Rec Kids Summer Camps: Interested in an exciting, well-rounded recreation experience that emphasizes a child's development and education while promoting healthy lifestyles? Rec Kids Camp is open to children 5 and up, with four one-week camps — Splash'n (Learn to Swim), Junior Outdoor Adventurer, plus two weeks focused on creativity and sports.

Athletics: Learn from UCCS head coaches and student-athletes and develop your skills in the top athletic facilities in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. From beginner to elite camps, there are multiple date options and prices to take your game to the next level.

Family Development Center: Join us for an outstanding Summer Camp program chock-full of field trips, outdoor experiences, classroom projects and opportunities to get to know others in a supportive and friendly community. Ages 6-11.

Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Gateway Academy: Our hands-on learning and creative experience keeps kids' minds active while school is out of session. Project Lead The Way is a national program that encourages students to expand upon their knowledge in STEM subjects.

Registration is now open. For more information, visit uccs.edu/summercamps.

The Vanguard School

keisha.davis@TheVanguardSchool.com

719-471-1999 ext. 254

TheVanguardSchool.com

Camp Invention (June 12-16): Are your children interested in creating, building, designing and inventing? Do they thrive on teamwork and participating in hands-on learning? Sign them up for this year's Camp Invention, where they will be able to create their own personal spy gadget alarm box, explore a distant new exoplanet, launch water rockets, build bubble blasters, and much more! Sign up: inventnow-web.ungerboeck.com/programsearch/moreinfo.aspx?event=17748.

Lego Camps (June 19-23 and July 17-21): Have your child join expert educators from June 19-23 as they introduce students to STEM principles using Lego materials. Stick around for round two during July 17-21 as students are introduced to engineering principles by designing and building projects such as X-Wings, R2 units, and other projects fit for young Jedis! Always a favorite enrichment program, our Lego Camps are a yearly hit. tinyurl.com/2017-Lego-cs.

Science Playhouse (June 26-30 and July 10-14): Join the leading after-school STEM enrichment program in Colorado Springs by registering your child for STEMtastic or Robot Warz Camps! Science Playhouse is a hands-on science and technology lab that makes STEM exciting, interesting, and incredibly fun! Sign up: scienceplayhouse.com.

For a detailed listing of all summer classes, enrichment programs and sports camps The Vanguard School has to offer, visit the website. Course descriptions and registration will be available starting on March 15; register online at TheVanguardSchool.com

VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa

vkdir_cs@villasport.com · 719-522-1221

villasport.com/cs/camp

Each week will be full of fun, exploration and entertainment! Bring your sense of adventure as we navigate through different environments and experience the world of wildlife. Your antics will include field trips, crazy crafts, wacky sports and games, and splashing away in VillaSport's amazing pools. You'll reconnect with old pals and make new friends along the way. Get ready for an action-packed summer!

Register now and save! villasport.com/cs/camp