Support unique local stores with your gift giving this season 

click to enlarge Bridgett Harris

You may never be able to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in real life, but at least you can keep your head toasty warm as you daydream about skipping off to Hogsmeade or getting into mischief with Harry and the crew. The Gryffindor Ski Hat ($16.99) is a fun, cozy addition to any obsessed Harry Potter fan's collection, featuring a soft, thick knit in vibrant Gryffindor colors. If you're certain that the sorting hat would rather have you placed in Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw, Escape Velocity (3347 Cinema Point and 19 E. Bijou St., escapevelocitycomics.com) has hats for them, too. — BH

click to enlarge Stephanie Mason

For the fashion-loving tennis star in your life, the Sophi Tennis Backpack ($144.99) from 40 Love Courture (12655 Black Forest Road., #184, 40lovecourture.com) is an adorable and unique gift. With over 21 designs and fabric patterns to choose from, you can pick the perfect match for anyone. All bags are hand-sewn in Black Forest. And they are all made to order, taking only three to five days until they're ready to ship. It's also free to add a monogram for a personalized touch. The Sophi bags are all ordered online, with free shipping. Colorado customers: Also look for a free included gift. — SM

click to enlarge Darcie Nolan

The nostalgia for fashion eras past has successfully crept into almost every closet. From vintage Boho dresses to high-waisted jeans and authentic antique jewelry, finding the perfect vintage fashion item is like discovering a treasure at the end of a long journey. Thrift Junkie (522 N. Tejon St., thriftjunkievintage.com) is the home of that treasure. This cute retail shop carries hard-to-find clothing items and some special second-hand, more modern, pieces. Each is hand-picked for quality and the prices are unbeatable. The Vintage Green Capezio Boots ($60) are just one example. Handbags, earrings, belts, dishes and home décor are also on display and ready for their new, modern home. — DN

click to enlarge Darcie Nolan

The quality, style, comfort and beauty of the Leather Bahasha Bag ($198) are striking. It's crafted from soft, supple leather ethically sourced in East Africa then cut and sewn by a Kenyan artisan. Each artisan is part of a cooperative where they are employed, trained and offered a living wage. Yobel Market (27 S. Sierra Madre St., yobelmarket.com) offers a variety of colors to choose from, including an emerald tone and a deep espresso. Buying a bag helps provide support to children at an orphanage in Narok, Kenya, and helps employ artisans living in the largest slum in Nairobi. This is fashion that's stunning and good for the world. — DN

click to enlarge Bridgett Harris

Surprise is key in the Gemstone Mystery Bag ($25-$500), which contains three beautiful gemstones hand-selected by master faceter Jennifer Farnes, owner of Revolution Jewelry Works (5928 Stetson Hills Blvd., #110; revolutionjewelryworks.com). Although you may not know what you're getting in your bag, Revolution guarantees the value of the stones at triple the price you pay. Possibilities include labradorite, opals, topaz, smoky quartz and other stones all cut and polished to a glittering sheen and ready to be set in the recipient's design or jewelry of choice. Hoard the jewels like a dragon, or commission a unique piece of jewelry from one of Revolution's featured local artists. — BH

click to enlarge Darcie Nolan

The popularity of turquoise jewelry has been growing. Authentic turquoise and vintage treasures are getting harder and harder to find, unless you find yourself in Chimayo Turquoise (414 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-1424). Dan Vigil runs the small shop just off the main drag. He's been a collector and buyer of turquoise for over 40 years. He won't just sell you a piece of amazing turquoise jewelry, he tells you where it came from, who made it, and all he knows about the age, style and materials. He buys directly from Native American artists and carefully curates his store for every budget. Items like the vintage turquoise and silver ring ($50) stand out. — DN

click to enlarge Miranda Carter

Keep a piece of Colorado close to your heart wherever you go. Shimmering Real Leaf necklaces ($13.99) are actual Colorado leaves submersed in acid, then coated in copper-, gold- and silver-colored liquid to create unique jewelry designs. The pendants, some of which are ornamented with a single pearl near the top of the leaf, hang from delicate chains. The necklaces sell alongside tiny Real Leaf earrings that dangle and flash off the ear, and ornaments made from leaves as large as a human hand at All About Colorado (2508 W. Colorado Ave.).— MC

click to enlarge Megan Robinder

Security Jewelry (356 Main St., 390-8300) is a tiny shop with a very talented owner. Davey Jones has been making and repairing jewelry in Security for several decades, and his showcases are full of his creations. This silver ring ($65) made from a South Dakota quarter would be appreciated by anybody with a quirky sense of fashion. It's an eccentric example of the caliber of work that's produced here. Jones uses the lost-wax casting process to make impressive custom pieces for his customers, so if the quarter ring doesn't suit your taste, he'll make you something that does. — MR

click to enlarge Megan Robinder

This faux fur and silk coat ($44.99) screams luxurious; the fine silk and soft fur are both cozy and elegant. Its lush red sets the perfect tone for any upscale get-together and would look splendid over a little black dress or even jeans. You can find it and others just as lavish amid the many wonders of the twisting corridors of the Nic and Nak Consignment Store (324 Main St., Security, 761-7054), which hosts many other treasures for you to discover. — MR

click to enlarge Darcie Nolan

The Cowhand (200 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-9688) has been family-owned in since 1965. Their wide selection of apparel includes western boots, jackets, jeans and hats. You're sure to find a perfect western gift from the variety of options available. They have the largest selection of cowboy boots in the area, plus a variety of fur and leather options, western shirts and even this season's go-to, the Southwest Cape ($44). We highly recommend heading here and giving yourself time to see what's in stock. A treasure awaits you. — DN

click to enlarge Miranda Carter

The baby bomber jackets ($60) sold at Mountain Moppets (2530-B W. Colorado Ave., mountainmoppets.com) make perfect outerwear for that military baby or a child who's fascinated by planes. The thick jackets feature snap pockets, knitted cuffs and waistband, dangling airplane zipper pulls and replica patches, and are lined in material guaranteed to keep a child warm in chilly weather and remain durable for generations to come. "We still have people come in with grandkids that wear these jackets that were once their parents'," says store owner Stacy Thomson. — MC

click to enlarge Stephanie Mason

You can never own too many flannel shirts. They're designed for anyone to wear and everyone looks good in them. For the colder Colorado season, gift a gently-used name-brand flannel shirt ($5 and up) from Seven Status (5102 N. Nevada Ave., sevenstatus.com). You won't just be buying a shirt; buying from Seven Status changes lives. Twenty percent of all proceeds are donated to Exodus Road, a charity that combats human sex trafficking. Since opening in 2013, SS has donated over $24,000. An abundance of both men's and women's styles are available. And if shirts aren't what you seek, there are plenty of other clothes, shoes and accessories that would be a good match for your fashion-forward friend. — SM

click to enlarge Stephanie Mason

Finding craftsmanship that sings with bold color and everyday functionality does not happen often. That is why, tucked between the towering pines of Black Forest, Bowen Pottery (4615 Terrell Lane, bowenpottery.com) is such a treasured find. Their cookie jars ($28-$75) are especially unusual. A glossy finish accentuates their brown, blue and green colors. The shape is boldly different from anything typically seen, and each is a one-of-a-kind prize. Mugs, bowls and their wildly popular French butter keepers do not stay in stock long. These beautiful pottery pieces can be viewed either by appointment or at a holiday sale scheduled for the first two weekends in December. — SM

click to enlarge Bridgett Harris

Delicate in appearance, but sturdy in its craftsmanship, the Japanese Sake Set ($31.99) is a lovely way to serve your favorite Japanese rice wine to guests. The five-piece set comes from Asian Pacific Market (615 Wooten Road, #160; asianpacificmarketco.com) and consists of a flask and four matching cups that are a bit larger to allow for a more generous pour. The warm yellow color of each piece is overlaid with a simple leaf design, making it a set that can be easily displayed on your shelf rather than hidden in a cabinet. Bonus: It's neatly packed in a gift box. — BH

click to enlarge Michelle Gregory

Created by local artist and potter Lance Timco, this large horse-hair Raku vase ($125) is available at Commonwheel Artists Co-op (102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs, commonwheel.com), which features work created by artists of the Pikes Peak region. Timco has been commissioned by art lovers all over the world to create his one-of-a-kind pottery pieces. In his studio at Cottonwood Center for the Arts, he combines a traditional Japanese Raku style with a Native American method to produce his signature pottery. By applying horse hair to the clay as soon as it's removed from the kiln, the pottery is transformed from a simple glazed piece of fired clay to a uniquely marked work of art. — MG

click to enlarge Miranda Carter

Whether it be sipping hot drinks by the fireplace or lighting candles and preparing dinner for guests, customizable Tony Guido pottery ($7-$80) makes the perfect addition to holiday festivities. You'll find it at 45 Degree Gallery (2528 W. Colorado Ave., 45degreegallery.com), a store with a studio feel that's dedicated to the promotion, display and selling of local artists' work. The collection is crafted by Tony Guido, an artist inspired by the aspens and mountainous terrain of Colorado. Guido offers to add personal touches to the pieces by adding names to the pottery upon request prior to purchase for an extra $2 to $10. — MC

click to enlarge Darcie Nolan

According to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, the union of lovers, whomever they may be, is one of the "highest ideals" of humankind. The Justice Kennedy Marriage Print ($20) celebrates these bonds as they are meant to be — acknowledging the love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice and family of all couples. Two people, one beautiful statement. Hand-lettered by the talented women at Ladyfingers Letterpress (113 E. Bijou St., ladyfingersletterpress.com), this print is a meaningful and treasured addition for a home. Its deeply personal meaning is a pillar in the movement toward acceptance and love, and giving it embodies support and celebration. — DN

click to enlarge Bridgett Harris

In the wintertime, locally owned Harding Nursery (721 N. Powers Blvd.; hardingnursery.com) transforms from a plant-lover's paradise to a Christmas wonderland that might rival even the North Pole in its enthusiasm. During the holidays, the nursery sells hundreds of decorations, including neat, eclectic items like the Pinecone Christmas Tree ($32.99-$42.99). Made with real pinecones stacked high on a sturdy wooden pole, these tabletop pieces are rustic and fun and can double as autumn decor. Be sure to pop in to the nursery on the weekend to pick these up — the shop hands out hot cider to warm you as you stroll. — BH

click to enlarge Megan Robinder

Na-La's Quilt Shoppe (117 S. Main St., Fountain, 382-6252) has everything a quilt lover could desire, from fabric and patterns to kits and classes. The store is thoughtfully organized, and makes browsing through its sea of fabric bolts fun. For the holiday season, the shop owners have prepared a Santa-and-reindeer-themed quilting kit ($49.95) — showing reindeer pulling a sleigh across the sky and packaged in a red-and-glitter gift box. The kit contains fabric, cutouts, and a pattern, almost everything you need to make this wonderful quilted piece except the batting, backing and thread. — MR

click to enlarge Stephanie Mason

According to Danielle Shunk, owner of custom-painted furniture business Sincerely Danielle Shunk (2105 Templeton Gap Road, sincerelydanielleshunk.com), all colors go together. Her repurposed furniture, like her recent red side table ($60) project, has collected a huge following. The bold colors and hand-painted finish make every item a piece of eye candy. Bohemian chic style and detail are stroked into every piece of furniture, custom made for each customer. According to Shunk, the colors she picks mesmerize people. If you're looking for the kind of gift that will make your home or your loved ones feel special, call to see what she can create for you. — SM

click to enlarge Michelle Gregory

Photographer and owner of Piazza Navona Art Gallery and Café (12 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, piazzanavonagallery.com), Alberto Leopizzi, has enough photos and paintings to appeal to just about anyone. One that stands out among the pieces is a canvas print photo of a young woman ($60) enjoying a bath. Leopizzi offers the story of the young woman, named Alba, who returns home after the war to find it ransacked. All that remains in the house she grew up in is her father's workbench, a candle, a bottle of wine, and an undamaged claw-foot tub, and she feels compelled to draw a bath and reminisce on the memories that remain despite the damage. — MG

click to enlarge Miranda Carter

Give your loved ones the gift of pampering with goat milk lotions, salt soaps, bath bombs, body sprays and lip balms, all made in-house at Golden Light Healing Center (2423 W. Colorado Ave.). The goat milk lotions are made with a maximum of four ingredients, perfect for sensitive skin. The salt soaps both exfoliate and moisturize, and the bath bombs are sculptured into roses — almost too pretty to dissolve. The body sprays come in fun names such as Nutty or Nice, and the lip balms are made of soothing essential oils. Each product is all-natural and comes in sizes fit for holiday airplane travel and stocking stuffers. Prices vary between $3 and $16 based on size and product.— MC

click to enlarge Megan Robinder

Main Street Sisters (111 S. Main St.) is a little boutique in downtown Fountain, owned by two sisters and their daughters. Together they work to keep the store stocked with unique goods they find at auction. MSS is filled with a variety of one-of-a-kind items, from dish sets to lotions and candles. This decanter set ($15) comes with a glass decanter, two highball glasses, and two shot glasses. The price is right and the red polka dot design is fun and festive. It's the perfect complement to any bar or kitchen, and perfect for anyone who likes brandy in their eggnog. — MR

click to enlarge Darcie Nolan

Not all lotions are made with frilly flowers and dried herbs. The 100 percent natural Craft Beer Tour Soap Bars ($25 set), from Rocky Mountain Soap Market (220 N. Tejon St., rockymountainsoapmarket.com) include craft brewery scents like summer ale, pumpkin porter, lager and old tyme rootbeer. These soaps are made with the same perfection as the rest of the options at the Soap Market, and then bundled for an easy gift idea that goes beyond the expected. Other sets include the Mountain Man Collection with the scents of the great outdoors: Telluride Trail, Patchouli Dust, Wild Sandalwood and Tobacco Flower. — DN