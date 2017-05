click to enlarge File photo

Causing a bit of a local media frenzy, a list emerged May 12 containing Mayor John Suthers among 11 finalists for FBI director after President Donald Trump's May 9 firing of James Comey. But on May 16, the Gazette cited Bloomberg News saying he's not among those to be interviewed.

According to The Denver Post, Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado recommended the former Colorado attorney general and U.S. attorney to Trump.