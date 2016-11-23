Suthers shows support on Transgender Day of Remebrance 

click to enlarge File photo

Mayor John Suthers

Last Sunday was the Transgender Day of Remembrance — a time to memorialize lives lost to hate-motivated violence during the deadliest year on record for transgender and gender-nonconforming people.

Not only does this population face disproportionate rates of violence, but also higher rates of incarceration, poverty and sex work than the public at large. This year's vigil at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church got some unexpected support from local law enforcement agencies that sent a police officer and sheriff's deputy to address attendees. Event organizer Dana Stevens also read a letter from Mayor John Suthers, who wasn't there in the flesh, but nonetheless declared that the group's dedication to raising awareness should be commended. It was the first time a sitting Springs mayor recognized the day.