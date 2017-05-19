Sylvan Esso can't look back now 

Sylvan Esso, "What Now"

Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn of the North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso seem to have spent the three years since their debut release studying power pairings like Sleigh Bells and Phantogram. On, the sound is still dominated by weird electronic effects, but dance rhythms ranging from hard EDM to bossa nova are more insistent in delivery. Sylvan Esso already is known for mesmerizing listeners with an irresistible throbbing sound, and tracks like "Radio" show that Meath and Sanborn are turning the trance up a notch. While the duo's live shows may have an enchanting fairy tale quality, Meath's lyrics here are direct, clever and even a bit raunchy at times. Tracks like "Die Young" and "Song" seem deceptively simple, until the casual listener falls under the Sylvan Esso spell, and it is far too late to back away.