Tacos de Nopal

Ingredients

30 oz. fresh nopales cactus, cut into strips

½ c. virgin olive oil

½ white onion, thinly sliced

2 tsp. fresh chopped garlic

1½ dried chiles de árbol, seeds included, chopped fine

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. ground oregano

6 corn tortillas

queso fresco, cut into small wedges

Directions

For the nopales, buy pre-cleaned of thorns and eyes. Wash before cutting, then rinse with cold water after cutting. Heat the olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the onions and chopped garlic, and cook until the onions are clear. Remove from the pan and set aside, leaving the oil. Add the nopales to the pan and cook until tender, around 10 minutes. Return the onion and garlic to the pan, and add the chile de árbol, salt, pepper and oregano. Cover and cook for 5 to 7 minutes. Warm tortillas and serve tacos with queso fresco, guacamole and good Mexican beer.

Aftertaste

This dish is a passion because it is truly a Mexican street taco. At any street mercado or small fonda you can ask for it. You can't get any better than that. It means a lot because as a Mexican, to think about nopales is to remember my roots, anywhere I am.

— Submitted by co-owner Jorge de la Fuentes