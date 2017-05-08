Thai Mint dishes vibrant freshness 

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

If you’re the type who orders crab cakes elsewhere as a starter, you’re a candidate for thoroughly enjoying the Tod Mun ($6.95) fishcakes at 6-year-old Thai Mint. The fish is ground with green beans and seasoned with red curry and kaffir lime leaves, bound by an egg. Fried into disks, their minced texture readily absorbs a sweet Thai chili dip loaded with chopped cucumber, red onion and peanuts. Including an underlying bed of cabbage, vibrant freshness abounds.We opt to double-down on the red curry with a combo plate ($2 more for a mix of chicken, beef and pork) of pineapple red curry ($9.95), ordered and delivered at a “hot” spice level. It’s perfect, not over-the-top scorching but fiery and deeply flavorful. The meats are difficult to distinguish from one another as they all chew the same once saturated in the broth, though bell peppers retain crispness and pineapple pokes out in bites with quick, gushing bursts of sweetness.