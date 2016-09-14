Thai Noodle Salad 

click to enlarge

Ingredients

5 oz. chicken

Lemon pepper seasoning or 503 firecracker marinade

3 oz. rice noodles

2 oz. snap peas, halved

2 oz. bell peppers, half ¼-inch diced, the rest thinly julienned

2 tbsp. wakame

1 tbsp. cilantro, minced

1 tbsp. green onions, sliced on the bias

2 oz. pickled cucumbers

2 oz. mung bean sprouts

For garnish:

2 tbsp. crushed peanuts

pinch of black sesame seeds

1 fresh lime

3 oz. Korean salad (julienne radish, bell peppers, cucumbers)

pinch red chili threads

3 oz. sweet soy ginger dressing

For pickling cucumbers:

4 c. rice wine vinegar

4 c. sugar

1 tsp. red chile flakes

12 Japanese cucumbers, ¼-inch julienne

Instructions

For pickling cucumbers:

Place rice wine vinegar, sugar and red chile flakes into a pot and bring it to a simmer. Remove from heat and let cool in refrigerator. Once cooled, pour over cucumbers for pickling action. Place in a covered, non-reactive container, then back into the refrigerator for at least a day before use.

For noodle salad:

Wash, rinse and slice chicken into desired size. Refrigerate and marinate overnight with lemon pepper seasoning or 503W firecracker marinade. Bring a small pot of water to a rolling boil, turn down to a simmer and place rice noodles in for 5 minutes. Strain and flash cool, then set aside. Soak snap peas in water with a pinch of sugar and set aside along with the remaining veggies.

To cook and plate:

Place chicken directly on the grill and cook until 165 degrees. Make sure to rotate and turn chicken to ensure an even grill. While it's grilling, place all the veggies (except the julienned topping) and the rice noodles into a large bowl and mix together. Squeeze half of lime into mix and toss, then place mixture into plating bowl. Place the grilled chicken on top of the mix. Sprinkle the chopped peanuts over the entire dish. Place the julienned mix of Korean salad over the chicken. Garnish with remaining items, including half a lime, and place a ramekin of the sweet soy ginger dressing on the side. This recipe serves one person, so multiply ingredients as needed to serve more. You'll have leftover pickled cucumbers as well.

Aftertaste

This dish is a real crowd pleaser. Lending itself to a combination of pickled and freshly cut vegetables, sweet citrus and spicy flavors, the Thai noodle bowl offers our guests a healthy alternative with an Asian flair. This dish has become one of the house favorites due to the contrast between sweet and spicy, the texture of pickled and fresh cut vegetables, and colorful presentation.

— Submitted by owners Rollie Ortiz and Nina Lee