The battle for Nevada Ave., animal abuse, Clinton and Trump, and more 

Battle for Nevada

At the second North Nevada Avenue Plan workshop, Travis Easton, city public works director, brought up converting North Nevada Avenue to a six-lane roadway and stated, "We [city staff] see no utility for raised medians."

When our family moved here, we considered a well-preserved Victorian on Colorado Avenue in Old Colorado City. We decided against it, realizing it was the last private home for several blocks.

Looking at OCC today, it's easy to imagine how it looked 100 years ago. The thriving downtown, the warehouse/light industry district close to the rail line (now Interstate 25), with the tree-lined neighborhood of stately Victorians between. A simple zoning change allowed first-floor offices in the Victorians. Offices led to apartments; trees and lawns gave way to parking lots. Buildings with absentee owners went into decline, were torn down and replaced by gas stations, donut shops and more parking.

Mayor John Suthers has added city buses to Nevada Avenue traffic and proposes adding rail lines, requiring removal of the raised medians. Might a zoning overlay allowing first-floor offices be next? Remove trees, convert front and rear lawns to parking, add stairs to second-floor apartments and Suthers will achieve a solid line of businesses from Southgate to I-25, and another talking point in his race to the governor's mansion.

You may think, "What do care? I don't live in the Old North End." Consider this: The Old North End has federally issued historic status and a very active neighborhood association. It has residents with political connections and the means to use them, and still Mayor Suthers' plan proceeds. If he can do this to the Old North End, think what he could do to your neighborhood.

— Richard McKeown

Colorado Springs

The right choices

It seems like there is always some special observance around the corner. There is even a World Day for Farmed Animals. It's observed fittingly on Oct. 2 (Gandhi's birthday), intended to memorialize the billions of animals abused and killed for food around the world.

My first instinct was to dismiss it. But, I wanted to understand the impact of my diet and my food dollars on others.

Recent undercover investigations showed male baby chicks suffocated in plastic garbage bags or ground to death, laying hens crowded into small wire cages, injured pigs killed by slamming their heads against the concrete floor, and cows skinned and dismembered while still conscious. As theologians debate whether there is life after death, I wondered whether these animals have a life before death and why I should subsidize these barbaric practices.

I wonder no more, as I have now embraced a plant-based diet — green and yellow veggies, legumes, fruits, nuts, and some grains. Occasionally, I indulge in nut-based cheese or ice cream. Although motivated by compassion for animals, I have learned that my diet is also great for my health and for our planet.

— Carl Silverman

Colorado Springs

Key question

I felt the Bern but now stand with Hillary. So, my fellow Coloradans who supported Bernie Sanders or even President Obama eight years ago, ask yourself: Do you really want Donald Trump anywhere near NORAD and/or the nuclear codes?

If the answer is "yes," all I have to say to you is: "Welcome President Putin, Kim Jong-un and the Trump regime."

To those who believe Trump will build a billion-dollar wall and Mexico will pay for it, I have a bridge to donate to you.

Vote, vote, vote.

— Susan Tomblin

Colorado Springs

Reinventing ourselves

I have written on these pages about the foolishness of describing our system of government as a democracy. One only needs to read the thoughts of our founders to disabuse themselves of such dangerous thinking. The Constitution itself guarantees us a Republican form of government. Think system here, not party.

Hillary Clinton represents neither a Republican nor Democratic form of government. I believe that she represents a totally new form of government that I refer to as Ineptocracy. It can best be defined as a system of government where the least capable to lead are elected by the least capable of producing, and where the members of society least likely to sustain themselves or succeed are rewarded with goods and services paid for by the confiscated wealth of a diminishing number of productive people.

We are divided by a force far more dangerous to liberty than things like ethnicity. We are increasingly divided between makers and takers, and the takers are winning. They represent a huge portion of the Clinton constituency.

This philosophy is incompatible with liberty, but in complete alliance with true socialism. Each one of us should evaluate what liberty means before election day.

— Len Bentley

Colorado Springs

Our own Donald

Though Pam Zubeck knows (as do many others), for the general public the connection should be made explicitly between Pam's back-to-back news articles, "How much is enough?" (Sept. 14) and "Partnering up" (Sept. 21).

David Jenkins is founder and chairman of Nor'wood Development Group. As Zubeck describes, the disregard for Utilities and ratepayers; the lawsuits and court petitions; the backroom wheeling and dealing in an unethical, for-profit arrangement with the governmental Pikes Peak Regional Building Dept. (which should be a serious conflict of interest); campaign donations to county and city leaders and others on the RBD commission; and the manipulations devised for realizing the City for Champions YUGE development scheme — all these testify, I think, to the uncontested bestowal of the moniker "The Little Donald of Colorado Springs" upon Mr. Jenkins.

And he didn't even teach at Trump University (what a lost opportunity).

— Marty Wolf

Colorado Springs

Election issues

Watching ads targeting amendments 69 and 70, I am reminded that in politics it is always educational to "follow the money."

What money is behind the anti-69 proposal? I expect it is the for-profit health care interests. It would be helpful if one could see the real cost to the average taxpayer and if the cost increase is offset by not having to pay for insurance.

Amendment 70, raising the minimum wage, seems like a good idea but follow the money. Maybe we need a ballot issue requiring all political ads to list the sources of money paying for the air time.

— Steve Snyder

Manitou Springs

Count the ways

He slanders the president for five years, is forced to admit he was wrong, but doesn't apologize. Does he think he's Fonzie? I have news for Donald Trump, being able to say you're sorry is in the job description. You don't qualify. You don't have the knowledge, don't have the experience, don't have the temperament.

— Gina Douglas

Colorado Springs