The Flux has left the building 

click to enlarge Flux Capacitor is the latest in a wave of DIY venues that have closed in the wake of the Oakland warehouse fire.

For many music fans, 2016 cannot be over soon enough, as the misfortunes of the year have piled up even into the final week. The music world's most recent losses have included Leonard Cohen, Leon Russell, Mose Allison, Sharon Jones and Greg Lake. And now, right here in Colorado Springs, our local music scene has suffered its own striking loss, albeit a more temporary one.

Beloved DIY venue the Flux Capacitor became the latest such spot to be closed in the aftermath of the deadly Dec. 9 fire at Oakland's Ghost Ship artist collective, which claimed 36 lives. Denver's Rhinoceropolis and Glob have also been shut down following the Oakland tragedy.

Flux co-founder Bryan Ostrow acknowledges the frustration of the situation for local music fans, but he's completely optimistic going forward into the new year, and has announced that the minds behind the Flux are already looking into new and improved spaces for its next incarnation.

"We knew going into it that it wouldn't last forever," says Ostrow, speaking of the Chelton Loop warehouse location that housed the Flux for just over two years. "DIY spaces don't last that long — I also don't think they should last forever. They should be something so filled with good energy for the time being that it leaves a lasting mark and impression."

In fact, Ostrow had joked during the "Two Year Fluxiversary" concert, just a few weeks ago, that he was surprised the Flux had managed to thrive for two years. Ostrow says that the Colorado Springs Fire Department, which issued the venue closure, was "kind" during the proceedings, and he also acknowledged the outpouring of public support, as locals offered to help with everything from carpentry and electrical labor to permit know-how. The currently scheduled shows are being relocated to other spaces in both Colorado Springs and Denver until the Flux finds a new home.

"We want to thank everyone that has been to the Flux, ever," continues Ostrow. "You all are the reason that it was what it was. We ask people to take this in a positive way. Our hearts are broken, too, but dwelling on that and anger won't fix anything. We will be on to a new venture before you know it!"

In the meantime, there are still shows to look forward to at other venues in the coming year. Red Rocks Amphitheatre recently unveiled its initial 2017 schedule, and the lineup is as eclectic as ever. The sixth annual "Winter on the Rocks" show kicks things off on Jan. 27 with Russian-born EDM artist Zedd, California-based emcee Anderson .Paak, and rapper/comedian Lil Dicky. Later offerings in the year at Red Rocks will include Method Man & Redman, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, The Motet and Jurassic 5, John Prine with Kacey Musgraves, and hometown heroes Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, among many more.

With that, here are some shows you can catch closer to home amid your holiday or ignoring-the-holiday plans:

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester will conclude her yearly residency at The Broadmoor — which also features Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell and the Colorado Springs Children's Chorale — on Thursday, Dec. 29.

At the Black Sheep on Dec. 30, you can ring in "The Day Before New Year's Eve" with Kansas City-based emcee Krizz Kaliko, joined by Anilyst, Slo Pain and more.

Farther north, favorite wild sons and daughters of the Denver sound, Slim Cessna's Auto Club, perform their annual New Year's shows this year at Denver's 3 Kings Tavern on Dec. 30 and 31, joined by Kid Congo Powers & the Pink Monkey Birds, a matchup born in post-punk heaven.

Meanwhile, Chauncy Crandall's legion of local fans will be glad to know that the singer-songwriter is returning home for his own New Year's Eve show at Front Range Barbeque on Dec. 31.

Many more New Year's Eve happenings can be found in the Playing Around listings. See you next year!

