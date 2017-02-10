The Godfathers' timeless spirit remains in tact 

-
The Godfathers: A Big Bad Beautiful Noise
From the slashing opening chord — followed in quick succession by a thunderous and insistent bass line — it’s clear that The Godfathers have come back to rock. Deftly combining a workmanlike meat ‘n’ potatoes approach to their instruments with a punky, edge-of-chaos mindset, The Godfathers go for the jugular as they create A Big Bad Beautiful Noise
. Just when you think all of the primordial guitar riffs have been used up, this British lot proves that — new or not — there’s still plenty of life left in stripped-down R&B-influenced rock made with conviction. True, this isn’t your father’s Godfathers, so to speak: Only vocalist Peter Coyne remains from the group’s ‘80s lineup. But the group’s timeless spirit remains intact, thanks to melodic tunes like “You Don’t Love Me.” With A Big Bad Beautiful Noise
, this venerable London quintet engages in some serious truth in labeling.
File next to:
The Stranglers, Midnight Oil, Mekons