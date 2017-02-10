The Godfathers' timeless spirit remains in tact 

The Godfathers: A Big Bad Beautiful Noise

From the slashing opening chord — followed in quick succession by a thunderous and insistent bass line — it’s clear that The Godfathers have come back to rock. Deftly combining a workmanlike meat ‘n’ potatoes approach to their instruments with a punky, edge-of-chaos mindset, The Godfathers go for the jugular as they create. Just when you think all of the primordial guitar riffs have been used up, this British lot proves that — new or not — there’s still plenty of life left in stripped-down R&B-influenced rock made with conviction. True, this isn’t your father’s Godfathers, so to speak: Only vocalist Peter Coyne remains from the group’s ‘80s lineup. But the group’s timeless spirit remains intact, thanks to melodic tunes like “You Don’t Love Me.” With, this venerable London quintet engages in some serious truth in labeling.The Stranglers, Midnight Oil, Mekons