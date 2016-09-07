7 Wednesday

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

Fine whiskey gets better with age, and if Distillery 291 is any indication so do the purveyors of said spirits. Our hometown distillery looks mighty fine as they turn 5 years old this week and they're celebrating in style with four days of whiskey-themed wonder. You read that right, four days of partying with what is likely the city's coolest calendar of events, including Whiskarita Wednesday, Western Whiskey Night, a Decc Party and the Fancy as F*ck Party. Check out one or hit them all back-to-back — we're not going to judge. After all, "Too much of anything is bad, but too much good whiskey is barely enough." So sayeth Mark Twain, and who are any of us to argue with a man so wise? 5 p.m.-midnight, Sept. 7-10, Distillery 291, 1647 S. Tejon St., free, distillery291.com. — Bridgett Harris

9 Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy David B. Smith Gallery

New York City native Michael Theodore has always been fascinated by nature and the patterns that the natural world manifests. Rather than focus on field recordings of birdsong, this accomplished composer imitates using the most advanced tech available to him. He directs the ATLAS Center for Media, Arts and Performance at CU Boulder, an institute dedicated to incorporating cutting-edge technology in art. Tonight is the opening for a massive new installation by Theodore, titled micro/macro. Expect GOCA 1420 at UCCS to be filled with light and sound, as well as robotic components. The whole thing is full of sensors that will cause it to respond to the room around it. If you miss opening night, keep your calendar open in November — Theodore will be giving an artist lecture and a musical performance as half of Psychoangelo with Glen Whitehead of UCCS. 5-8 p.m., 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., uccs.edu. — Griffin Swartzell

9 Friday

click to enlarge

If you're counting the days until hockey season officially begins in October, you may be able to feed your craving for ice-based competition with a bit of live figure skating action. Although there aren't nearly as many fights or injuries, there will be some pretty magnificent feats of agility, as well as entertainment and athleticism. And probably a Zamboni. Everyone loves the Zamboni. This weekend, 350 regional, national and international skaters will converge on the Pikes Peak region to compete at the 2016 Rocky Mountain State Games/Colorado Springs Figure Skating Invitational. This three-day event will showcase skaters of all ages and abilities in a variety of events as they put their hard work to the test. All medalists will qualify for the 2017 State Games of America. Times vary, Sept. 10-11, 16240 Old Denver Road, Monument, coloradospringssports.org. — Bridgett Harris

10 Saturday

click to enlarge Bradley Flora

Today, the Imagination Celebration What If... Festival will transform downtown into a gathering of the coolest, most cutting-edge stuff that happens in our beloved city. Go modern — eat and drink local, exercise smarter, tour a tiny house, or learn about sustainable engineering practices. Anything can happen, even music. Really, the music is more of a certainty. This year, the Indy Music Awards has transmuted into the Indy Music Artist Showcase (see p. 26). We've got 19 bands on three stages, with sets from beloved locals like Stoney Bertz, Shiii Whaaa and Cocordion. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., multiple spots downtown, free, whatif-festival.org. — Griffin Swartzell

10 Saturday

click to enlarge Jocelyn Dean

When last we interviewed Portland's Michael Dean Damron, he was still mourning the breakup of his band I Can Lick Any Sonofabitch in the House, if only because he wasn't able to keep the name. "It just rolls off the tongue," he said, sadly. "I wish I'd never got rid of it, but there was other dudes in the band that didn't write one song but would've bitched up and down all day if I'd kept it." Six years later, Townes Van Zandt's former drinking buddy and purveyor of signature songs like "Blame It on the Whiskey" and "I Hope Your New Boyfriend Gives You AIDS" is out on a three-week, 16-city national tour that includes tonight's return visit to the Triple Nickel Tavern. 8 p.m., 26 S. Wahsatch Ave., $6, facebook.com/triplenickeltavern. — Bill Forman

11 Sunday

click to enlarge

Bharata Natyam. It's not an unfamiliar dish on an Indian menu, it's the Indian dance that combines the wonders of stage, music, poetry, colors and rhythm — a true definition of performance art. It may be hard to visualize the how of this style of dance — performers themselves spend years, even lifetimes, perfecting the choreography — so it's a good thing one of the best is here to show us what it's all about. Ramya Harishankar, renowned Bharata Natyam practitioner and Artistic Director at the California-based Arpana Dance Company, is at the center of tonight's Symphony of Emotions: An Evening of Indian Classical Dance at Colorado College, joined by Indian musicians and CC Theatre and Dance professor Anusha Kedhar. Stick around after the oohs and aahs wear off for a Q&A session with the performers. The only way you'll be more immersed in this kind of culture is on a trip around the world. 5-8 p.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, 825 N. Cascade Ave., free, coloradocollege.edu. — Craig Lemley

13 Tuesday

click to enlarge

Though the big El Arco Iris Film Fiesta comes around just once every year in December, the organization hosts near-monthly screenings of LGBTQ films, which is kind of like bringing water to a drought-stricken landscape. Considering the size and passion of the combined LGBTQ communities of Colorado Springs and Pueblo, we need — nay— deserve access to the wide variety of LGBTQ films that are out there, from Academy Award-winners to indie shorts. This month's screening features two short films by Jake Graf, Chance and Brace, plus the full-length, award-winning film, The Danish Girl, starring Eddie Redmayne. You've probably seen or at least heard of that last one, but now's a good opportunity to check out some lesser-known work. 6:30-9 p.m., Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., Pueblo, free, facebook.com/ArcoIrisFilmFiesta. — Alissa Smith