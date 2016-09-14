14 Wednesday

What do you remember from early childhood? Probably vague images and impressions, supplemented from what you've since been told by relatives and acquaintances. Trying to draw a clear narrative can feel like tracing a trail of breadcrumbs after the crows have come to take their share. Artist/teacher Cole Bennett took another approach, drawing abstract versions of childhood memories for his new solo exhibit, Eruptions From Deep Memory. The show, now on display at Kreuser Gallery, features a selection of new works from the artist. Check it out before it comes down on Sept. 30. 218 W. Colorado Ave., #111, 464-5880, abigailkreusergallery.com. — Griffin Swartzell

A few years ago, ultra-talented hip-hop crew Bullhead*ded could be found playing local clubs on a near-weekly basis. That's less the case of late, which is all the more reason to catch them on tonight's Modbo bill with Spoken Nerd — a Nashville emcee who aims to create "Rube Goldberg-esque machines out of every song" — along with Bashful Hips, Earsiq and Stoney Bertz. (Note: Hip-hop fans will also want to stop by Mountain Fold Books Saturday at 8 p.m. to hear Kevin Coval and Idris Goodwin read from their new anthology, The BreakBeat Poets: New American Poetry in the Age of Hip-Hop.) 8:30 p.m., Modbo, 17 E. Bijou, $7-$10 suggested donation, 633-4240, themodboco.com. — Bill Forman

There's always a bit of risk going to an unfamiliar play. Performance quality aside, what happens if it turns out to be something completely unrelatable or wholly uninteresting? It's hard to justify dropping the cash. That's part of what makes short play festivals so much fun: Don't like this play? Cool your heels; it's not long until the next one. Festivals like Our Shorts Are Showing 4, presented by Craft Production Resource, are a great way to view work from a bunch of locals — Sue Bachman, Marty McKenna, Grant Swenson, Jessica Weaver and Barbara Summerville, in this case — and get a sense of what to look for in the local theater scene. Drop by the Grin Reaper Comedy Club for opening night tonight, or for shows through Sunday, Sept. 18. Expect also performance poetry by Phil Ginsburg and music by Howard Kirstel. 7 p.m., 1367 Pecan St., $10 with discounts for students, military and first responders, 800/838-3006, craft-pr.com. — Griffin Swartzell

You don't have to be a doomsday prepper to have an interest in making your household a bit more self-sufficient. From home canning and soap-making to backyard mini farms and beekeeping, the traditions of the homestead are weaving themselves into our cities and suburbs. If you've caught the urban agriculture bug and you're longing to gather eggs from your own backyard henhouse or make soap or cheese from your own little goat herd, check out the free Urban Agricultural Fair at Fountain Creek Regional Park. You'll find inspiration and education from locals who have mastered backyard farming and self-sufficient living, as well live music, and even some tasty food. And should the Apocalypse actually occur, you'll be prepared to ride it out with home-canned goods instead of resorting to cannibalism like the rest of us. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fountain Creek Regional Park, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, 632-9598, EPCDistrict@yahoo.com. — Bridgett Harris

Anyone else tired of doing good while drinking beer and eating great food? I didn't think so! Five local breweries have teamed up with Whole Foods on North Academy for a beer and food pairing that will please the palate and benefit the Waldo Waldo Fund, Rocky Mountain Field Institute and the Trails and Open Space Coalition. Sample various small plates designed by Whole Foods' in-house chefs to complement beers from Local Relic, Bristol Brewing Company, Pikes Peak Brewing, Cerberus and Nano 108. (That brewery line-up alone is worth it.) Guests will receive a commemorative beer glass and reps will be available to answer any questions about recipes and pairings. If you like your brews and bites sprinkled liberally with philanthropy, this is the place to be. The fine print: This event is 21+ and you must have your ID. Register in advance. 3-6 p.m., Whole Foods Market, 7635 N. Academy Blvd., $20, 531-9999, oktopairfest.splashthat.com. — Bridgett Harris

"Three bands. Three porches. One great community." (And one awesome neighborhood event.) That's pretty much all you need to know about today's Patty Jewett Porchfest, hosted by the PJ Neighborhood Association. This one-of-a-kind local music event starts right out front of Indy publisher Carrie Simison's humble abode, with local favorite Woodshed Red bringing the sound. Tribe and Lost Luggage will finish off the day's musical porch tour, with the help of local food trucks at every stop, of course. Not from this part of town? Who cares! We're a city of transplants. And don't worry about the kiddos menacing the neighborhood, they'll be plenty busy with activities too. So gather the family and call your friends. Pack a picnic if you want, too — it's sure to be a wonderful afternoon out on the front porch. 1-5 p.m. Patty Jewett neighborhood, multiple addresses. Free to attend. See Patty Jewett Neighborhood Association facebook page for more details. — Craig Lemley

The great space race of the '60s was more than just a competition to see who could build the bigger rocket. The whole decade saw incredible strides in astronomy, as well as all branches of scientific study, which shaped our understanding of the universe and influenced generations. Tonight's free indie film at Ivywild, hosted by the Independent Film Society of Colorado, is a heartfelt reminder of how far we've come since then and how far we still have to go. Star Men follows four of the scientists who worked on the moon landing and related projects, Donald Lynden-Bell, Wal Sargent, Nick Woolf and Roger Griffin, as they reunite for a final road trip across Southern California, where they made their greatest discoveries 50 years ago. These men have a unique perspective on the world, having spent most of their lives studying the stars, and they remind us that our place in the universe is small, but significant. 7-9 p.m., Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., free, facebook.com/IFSOC. — Alissa Smith