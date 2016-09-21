22 Thursday

The Maxies want you to know two things: 1) They're from Nuuk, Greenland, the home of the 2016 Arctic Winter Games. And 2) they're the greatest band in the world. Granted, neither of those claims is actually true, but the SoCal sextet is undeniably entertaining in a vulgar pop-punk kind of way, complete with messed-up Mexican wrestling masks, IT-guy fashion sense, and a crowd-surfing mascot named Bi-Polar Bear. Signature songs include "Clubbin'," whose subject matter they are quick to disambiguate. "We are not talkings about visiting happy nightclub or meat market bars of filthy United States," they explain on their official YouTube site, "but rather we are talks of hitting cute seals over the head with wooden club so you can eat the nutritious and delicious seal steaks." Juvenile, yes, but then maybe you are, too. 8 p.m., Triple Nickel Tavern, 26 S. Wahsatch Ave., $5, triplenickeltavern.com. — Bill Forman

22 Thursday

If you're like me, you're sick of the inevitability of Hollywood romances. It's always the same: Boy meets girl, they fall in love, some funny and/or dramatic misunderstanding presents itself then gets resolved, they kiss and the camera pans away. Yeah, I fell asleep in the middle of that summary too. The good news is TheatreWorks has the antidote for your movie-induced boredom. Constellations is a romance, sure, and it starts with "boy meets girl," but from there the plot spins off in different directions, exploring the multiverse theory that infinite universes contain infinite possibilities. In some, our star-crossed lovers (a beekeeper and an astrophysicist) live a long and happy life together, in others, they miss their chance. It's a different kind of love story, and this is your last weekend to see it onstage. 7:30 p.m. tonight through Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, UCCS Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 3955 Regent Circle, $18-$42, theatreworkscs.org/constellations.html. — Alissa Smith

23 Friday

The "world's toughest athletes," courtesy of Professional Bull Riding, are ready to Rumble in the Rockies. Competitors will test their strength against hundreds of pounds of adrenaline-filled ferocity at the Broadmoor World Arena all weekend long. But before the gates open, there's a party, of course, in the form of tonight's BULLevard Bash in downtown Colorado Springs. The Josh Abbott Band will headline the live music for the evening, with Drake White, The Last Bandoleros and Tara Thompson all in tow. And we can't get away without mentioning the beer garden, autograph sessions, live bulls and more for all ages. 5-10 p.m., downtown, free to attend, pbr.com. — Craig Lemley

24 Saturday

We live in a stunning region, but keeping it that way often takes extra TLC from our community, particularly where our waterways are concerned. Our creeks and rivers collect a lot of trash and debris, creating an environment that is not just unsightly, but also unhealthy. Enter Fountain Creek Week, a community-wide cleanup of the watershed. The cleanup kicks off on Sept. 24 and runs through Oct. 2 with events in Colorado Springs, upstream neighbor Green Mountain Falls and downstream neighbor Pueblo. You can also pick your own waterway that's close to home, such as a neighborhood stream. The cleanup is open to everyone, from individuals to schools to Scouts, and the Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District will provide cleanup supplies and necessary safety information for anyone forming a creek crew. Find locations, events and registration at fountaincreekweek.com. Times and locations vary, 719/668-4686. — Bridgett Harris

24 Saturday

Oh, beer festivals. They are such wondrous affairs! One can drink like a Viking, observe pithy T-shirts and eat a necklace made entirely of pretzels all while carousing with like-minded lovers of good brew. Where can you find such revelry? Surely beer festival season has vanished with summer? Not in this town. We don't quit just because a few stupid leaves have hit the sidewalk. No sir. We take our beer seriously, and just like flip-flops and shorts, we do it all year long. Head over to the Manitou Springs Heritage Brew Festival, where you'll sample beer from 23 local breweries. Plus, you'll be treated to live music by Ruxton Railsplitters, Lan Dickinson Band, The Cold Heart Revival and more. Assemble your finest pretzel jewelry and go... just don't forget to make sure you have a safe ride home. 1-5 p.m., Manitou Springs Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., $40-$55, 685-1454, manitouspringsheritagecenter.org. — Bridgett Harris

24 Saturday

Rule one from Max Brooks' seminal 2003 book, The Zombie Survival Guide, is "Organize before they rise." That's the spirit of today's Fourth Annual El Paso County Zombie Run and Prepare-athon — less because flesh-eating ghouls could swarm your home at any time, and more because fires and flash floods are huge and growing risks as we continue to ignore the rapidly mounting consequences of global warming. So hey, what better excuse to flee the living dead along a 3K obstacle run in Bear Creek Regional Park? Participants 8 and up should register by Thursday, Sept. 22, to participate as runners OR as zombies. Check online for a full FAQ page. 8:30 a.m., 2002 Creek Crossing St., $10/zombies, $25/under 18, $30/18 and older, discounts for teams of five or more, pikespeakzombierun.com. — Griffin Swartzell

26 Monday

Two of the biggest artistic and cultural institutions in the city have fused — it's no surprise that everyone and their mother has an opinion on Colorado College's takeover of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center. Tonight is the second-to-last of four planned community listening sessions and a great opportunity to share your opinion with the decision-makers behind the FAC at CC's strategic plan, which will shape the institution over the course of the four-year transition period and into the future. As CC President Jill Tiefenthaler has stated, the FAC at CC will still have a public-facing mission — this takeover, from a public perspective, is a great chance to evaluate the FAC's role in the community and see how we want that to change and grow in the future. 7-8:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Music Room, 30 W. Dale St., csfineartscenter.org. — Griffin Swartzell