28 Wednesday

Humanity has reached a point where conservation efforts will never cease. If we're actually to "leave this place in better shape for our kids," they can't. That's why today, and in the future, we should recognize those leading the efforts, especially those here in our beloved state. Tonight's 2016 Southern Colorado Conservation Awards hosted by the Palmer Land Trust highlights local conservation achievements, from the nitty-gritty work in the field and educational programs, to the politics, businesses and research that are vital to the cause. Another perk of the evening, Colorado Springs' own Galileo Garden Project, a 24,600 square-foot testament to urban agriculture and permaculture housed at the Galileo School of Math and Science, claims this year's Environmental Stewardship Award. The celebration starts with cocktails, followed by a farm-to-table dinner and program. 5-9 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, registration required, $100 general admission; $40 for young professionals, palmerlandtrust.org/events. — Craig Lemley

29 Thursday

Like R. Stevie Moore before him and Ariel Pink after, San Diego native Jerry Joseph kicked off his career with a series of DIY cassettes that foretold a strangely prolific body of work. Drawing upon influences that range from Joni Mitchell to Nick Cave, he's since released some 30 records, toured far-flung rock 'n' roll outposts from Iceland to Cambodia, and penned more than 250 songs, seven of which have been recorded and released by mega-jam band Widespread Panic. Recent albums with his current current band, Jerry Joseph & The Jackmormons, boast guest appearances by members of the Decemberists, Blitzen Trapper and Richmond Fontaine. You can catch Joseph and his band tonight at the Black Sheep, with Dante Macy and Chivalry doing opening honors. 7 p.m., 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12/adv, $14/door, all-ages, blacksheeprocks.com. — Bill Forman

30 Friday

The annual Artini Arts Month Kickoff Party has come around again. And let's be honest — it's impossible to fit all of the cool stuff that COPPeR will pack into The Mansion and The Mezzanine tonight. Outside, check out a set by the Tejon Street Corner Theives. On the Mansion stage, expect a stunning display of acrobatics by Aerial Dream Works. Go to the Mezzanine stage for intimate performances ranging from spoken word to capoeira to cabaret. Head up to the disco room for a fashion show, featuring local creators, Fine Arts Center theatrical costuming and talented cosplayers. Hedonists may wish to sample from a swathe of signature martinis by local mixologists, or they may prefer hand-rolled cigars from Clay Carlton of Palma Cigars. Beauty Bar has loaned a few technicians for those who want a martini glass on their fingernails. Top all of that off with a performance by Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors, and this night is sure to satisfy. 5:30-8:30 p.m., 20 N. Tejon St., free, ages 21+, peakradar.com. — Griffin Swartzell

30 Friday

Long before the Manitou Incline (and other things) were legal in Manitou Springs, the city was known for, well, springs. Early Manitou was the place to be if you were in need of rejuvenation and the naturally occurring bubbly mineral water was touted as quite the cure. Today you can find eight different springs throughout the city, each with their own unique flavor, carbonation and mineral concentration (including Lithium!). You can learn all about them at this weekend's Waterfest, a two-day exploration of the history, geology and benefits of the springs. Waterfest will also feature the Mayors Cup 5K, a treasure hunt, water Quidditch, water tasting, bike rides and yoga. Proceeds will benefit the Mineral Springs Foundation, Peak Living Project and the Balneology Association of North America. Friday and Saturday, various venues, Manitou Springs, price varies, Register at manitouwaterfest.org. — Bridgett Harris

1 Saturday

Denver actor/comedian/entertainer Dave Shirley amused the judges on America's Got Talent when he hit their stage in 2013. Though his act needed a little polish to really pop, his concept was strong. Using giant screens, he synchronized himself with dancing torsos, legs and whole entertainers for an amusing stage show. Three years later, he's taken his act up a few notches. Drop by the Millibo Art Theater tonight for the final performance of Oddville: Happiness Comes in a Cardboard Box. He's gone from twerking with Howie Mandel to ... well, you'll just have to see what shenanigans he gets up to on a quest for true love. 7:30 p.m., 1626 S. Tejon St., $20, themat.org. — Griffin Swartzell

1 Saturday

Because our own Independence Day is hundreds of years old, a lot of Americans tend to forget that the history of British colonization didn't end when we signed that paper — it got worse. In fact, it was only 56 years ago that Nigeria was granted independence from the British government. Though cultures all over the world still suffer the damaging effects of Western colonization, groups like local Nigeria United of Colorado Springs are committed to keeping their histories and traditions alive. Today, the organization is hosting its annual Independence Day celebration, a massive, family-friendly party with food, drinks and entertainment — all completely free of charge. Nigeria United saves up all year to put on this shindig, so give something back by shopping vendor booths and purchasing raffle tickets. You could win some cool prizes and support a rocking organization while you're at it. 5 p.m. to midnight, 1025 Ford St., free, 816/359-2271. — Alissa Smith

2 Sunday

Come one, come all, for the most fun you can have on two wheels this weekend. It's the Kids on Bikes Great Bicycle Carnival and it's coming to Monument Valley Park. Don your most fabulous costume, pack a picnic lunch and join one of four parade routes to the Popcycle Bridge. Routes vary in length from one mile to 3.4 miles, any of which you can select at registration. Be sure to spiff up your bikes for the parade (some materials will be available), as prizes will be awarded for best decor. You and the kids will also enjoy carnival games, surprises along the ride, an obstacle course and other family fun. This event is free, but donations to support the mission of Kids on Bikes are always welcome. 11:30 a.m., see online for starting locations, kidsonbikes.net. — Bridgett Harris