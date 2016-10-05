5 Wednesday

Tears for Fears

One of the true mysteries of the 2016 presidential race is that Tears for Fears' "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" is still not being played at Trump rallies. Sadly, you can't always get what you want, but fans of the consummate '80s pop band can at least take consolation in the fact that Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith are returning to the stage in all their sensitive and melodic glory. Expect to hear Top 10 hits like "Mad World," "Pale Shelter" "Sowing the Seeds of Love" and an encore rendition of "Shout," which remains the best-loved ode to primal scream therapy since John Lennon first howled about his mother. 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $59.50-$99.50, all-ages, pikespeakcenter.com. — Bill Forman

Test Tap Wednesday

Do you smell it? The candy apples, pumpkin spice, heady fireplace smoke in the air? It's October or — as I like to call it — the 31 days of Halloween. In the spirit of the holiday, which by all rights should last the whole month, Fieldhouse Brewing Company has adopted a candy theme for October's round of Test Tap Wednesdays. Tonight, get a taste of a Reese's Cup Milk Stout and check back in the following weeks for Starburst Hefeweizen, Nerds Pale Ale and Warhead Sour. That's the treat; what's the trick? They only brew 10 gallons at a time, so if you don't show up tonight you miss your shot. While you're drinking your dessert, get some bites from Treehouse BBQ food truck, and play some life-sized Jenga outside. No word on whether costumes are encouraged or not, but, hey, YOHOY (you only Halloween once a year). 5 p.m., Fieldhouse Brewing Company, 521 S. Tejon St., fieldhousebrewing.com. — Alissa Smith

Best of Enemies

Modern politics do not have a monopoly on uncivil discourse — you can find evidence of candidates at every level sniping at one another in public from the time our government began. Tonight, Rocky Mountain PBS and the Independent Film Society of Colorado will examine one such contentious rivalry in Best of Enemies. This 2015 documentary covers the debates between intellectuals Gore Vidal and William F. Buckley, whose political feud eventually devolved into televised insults, with Vidal referring to Buckley as a "crypto-Nazi" and Buckley responding by calling Vidal a "queer" and threatening physical violence. They subsequently took their sparring to print publications and lawsuits. The viewing is free and offers popcorn and refreshments for a donation. 7-9 p.m., Tim Gill Center for Public Media, 315 E. Costilla St., free, facebook.com/IFSOC. — Bridgett Harris

We're All Mad Here

In 2014, Haunted Mines raised $120,000 for the Donald Wescott Fire Dept. and host site Western Museum of Mining and Industry, plus a further $10,000 for the Tri-Lakes Cares food bank. Pretty cool, right? But hey, I get it, horror experiences aren't for everyone. Instead, support this cool organization and celebrate the opening of The Gallery Below. Their first show, titled We're All Mad Here, features a series of 13 prints that artist/gallery co-manager Robin Schneider took at last year's Haunted Mines. Proceeds from the sale of these prints will go to the Haunted Mines. Oh, and if that's too spendy, come anyway for beer and wine, food from Awaken Food Truck, and live music and slam poetry — including Nico Wilkinson, featured on p. 25. 5-10 p.m., 716B N. Weber St., facebook.com/thegallerybelow. — Griffin Swartzell

A Night of Art and Science

The difference between science and art isn't nearly as great as it may seem. Both are truly human quests for answers and understanding about the world and the things in it. One stirs the spirit, and the other paves the way for life-saving vaccines. It's a win either way. To kick off Arts Month, the Cottonwood Center for the Arts is celebrating that commonality with two dance performances by the Colorado Springs Dance Theatre and a talk from former International Space Station Commander Leroy Chiao. Expect dance performances from Krithika Prashant and Brittane Hughes at 5:30 and 6:15. Chiao will present at 7 p.m. 427 E. Colorado Ave., free, cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com. — Griffin Swartzell

2016 Great Pumpkin Race

Who else is excited that the fall running season is finally here? Not only is the colorful autumn scenery gorgeous, the cooler weather makes the miles far more pleasant. This weekend you can add a splash of orange to your race roster with the 2016 Great Pumpkin Race held at Venetucci Farm. They've had a rough go of it with the summer hailstorms, so why not cheer them up by cruising through their annual benefit 5K or 10K? Kids 10 and under can participate in the Little Pumpkin Fun Run that includes two distances, 400m and 800m. Costumes are strongly encouraged (it is almost Halloween after all) and there is family fun to be had post-race including face painting, wagon rides, live music, square dancing and more. All proceeds benefit Venetucci Farm. 9:30 a.m. to noon, Venetucci Farm, 5210 S. U.S. Hwy. 85, $35-$40/adult race, $5/kids' fun run, $5 donation suggested for non-race participants, ppcf.org/race. — Bridgett Harris

Journalist in Residence Series

David Quammen is something of a journalistic rock star, outside of his known affinity and expertise in nature, science and history. Fresh off his 2016 book, Yellowstone: A Journey Through America's Wild Heart, Quammen recently completed one hell of a writing feat; penning the ENTIRE May 2016 special issue of National Geographic by himself, the first time an author has done so for the publication. (Nothing like padding the ol' portfolio, right?) But the award-winning author is taking a break from his world travels and giving his writing hand a short reprieve as tonight's speaker in the Journalist in Residence Lecture Series, sponsored by the Journalist in Residence Program and the Film and Media Studies Program at Colorado College. 7 p.m., Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave., free, coloradocollege.edu/newsevents. — Craig Lemley