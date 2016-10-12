14 Friday

"My Life and My Family in the Chicano Movement"

Rita Martinez Melgares was a prominent figure in the Chicano movement of the 1970s, an activist and attorney alongside her brothers, Reyes and Francisco "Kiko" Martinez. In 1973, Francisco was falsely accused of sending letter bombs, an accusation it took Melgares and her team a decade to refute. Reyes, one of "Los Seis de Boulder," was killed in the first of two car bombings in Boulder in May, 1974, dubbed "the most important unsolved crimes in Boulder County history" by Boulder Weekly. Tonight, Melgares will speak at the El Pueblo History Museum as part of the ongoing El Movimiento: The Chicano Movement in Colorado and Pueblo exhibit. The event is titled "My Life and My Family in the Chicano Movement." 7 p.m., 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, free, historycolorado.org. — Griffin Swartzell

14 Friday

Night of the Living Dead

Released in 1968, George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead is the movie that gave us the modern image of the zombie as a mindless, shambling corpse hungry for human flesh. Though members of the crew disagree, Romero has always insisted that the film is a metaphor for the collapsing social order of the 1960s, complete with a racial aspect that feels all too contemporary. Since, the carnivorous dead have been used as a metaphor or vehicle for tales of greed, fear and even love. But forget all of that. Tonight, go OG (that's original ghoul) in the David H. Lord theater at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts for opening night of Star Bar Players' Night of the Living Dead, directed by Bob Morsch and Dylan Mosley. Check online for a full schedule of performances. 8 p.m., 427 E. Colorado Ave., $6-$15, cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com. — Griffin Swartzell

14 Friday

Art 111

Forget tired pumpkin spice and boring dead leaves — the real reason to be excited for fall is Halloween and its assorted opportunities to dress up in costume and engage in spooky doings. Tonight you can do both and douse them with a liberal dose of culture at Art 111's October art show opening and Halloween celebration. The show focuses on magical creatures, dark stories and strange mythologies and will respectively feature metal sculptures and acrylic and mixed media paintings by local artists Carol Cromie and Jeremy McAnally. And of course, due to the pending holiday, this is a costume party, so feel free to let your alter ego out for the evening. The show will also be accompanied by live jams from DJ Sewn and an eclectic musical performance by The FaceHole Yogis. 6-11 p.m., 111 E. Bijou St., free, 471-3438. — Bridgett Harris

15 Saturday

Chris Smither

Chris Smither has his music-legend credentials well in order: Bonnie Raitt helped popularize his songs "Love You Like a Man" and "I Feel the Same." Allen Toussaint, Loudon Wainwright III, and members of Morphine guested on his 2014 Still on the Levee album. And a subsequent tribute album included contributions from Raitt, Patty Larkin, Jorma Kaukonen, and a dozen other accomplished admirers. Smither grew up in New Orleans and, like his contemporary John Hammond, became immersed in the music of first-generation blues heroes like Mississippi John Hurt and Lightnin' Hopkins. Now, at 71, he's once again touring the country with his stunning guitar work, deep voice, and even deeper songs. Don't miss out at the Gold Room. 7:30 p.m., 18 S. Nevada Ave., $28, goldroomlive.com. — Bill Forman

15 Saturday

Japanese Cultural Festival and Bazaar

If the Internet is any indication, there are a whole lot of Americans enamored with Japan and all of its customs. If you are one such individual, you can now experience that culture sans passport and invasive security pat-downs at the Japanese Cultural Festival and Bazaar. This annual event hosted by the Japan-America Society of Southern Colorado promotes awareness and understanding of the Japanese culture in the community. The festival entry into UCCS's University Center is free, but be sure to bring a little spending money for the cool goodies. The bazaar features a vast array of pottery, kimonos, housewares and other unique items, while the live entertainment will showcase taiko, martial arts, flower arranging and shamisen music and dance. Of course, a celebration of all things Japan wouldn't be complete without food — you'll find bento boxes, sushi, snacks and sweets to sample. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., japanamerica.org. — Bridgett Harris

16 Sunday

KwaziCon

Thank goodness gaming has reached a new zenith in popularity — from "cool" games like Halo bridging gaps between casual and fanatical gamers to a resurgence in the social acceptability of tabletops like Pathfinder. For a long time there, anyone who wanted to be taken seriously also had to forgo things like "fun" and "imagination." No longer! Today's Kwazicon at the Space Foundation Discovery Center celebrates all things gaming, for all ages and all kinds of players. Whether you're a Magic: The Gathering guru or an Atari enthusiast or just starting a Dungeons & Dragons campaign with your level-one paladin, you'll have plenty of opportunity to play alongside folks who share your interests. Plus, in between gaming sessions and tournaments, there will be music, dancing, cosplay, vendors to shop, 3D printing and robotics demonstrations and more. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., 4425 Arrowswest Drive, $10, galaxyfest.org/kwazicon2. — Alissa Smith

18 Tuesday

Face Time with the Candidates

Allow me to spare you from the "did you know it's an election year?" shtick (can it please be November 9th yet?). And I'm not going to bring up the whole "your vote really does count" thing, either. Besides, you can see that for yourself at tonight's Face Time with the Candidates event, presented by Citizens Project and Colorado Springs Rising Professionals. Featuring local candidates for the El Paso County Commission and House District 17 — all whom you should be paying more attention to than the national circus anyways — tonight's candidate forum and small discussions at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center will put some real life faces to the names you're voting for, and offer you the chance to have YOUR questions answered. Voting is great, but educated voting is even better, no matter what side of the aisle you're on. But, if real democracy isn't your thing, feel free to cast your ballot blindly this November — as long as you cast one. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., 10 Parkside Drive, free, visit Citizens Project's Facebook events page for more details and a discounted Lyft to the event. — Craig Lemley