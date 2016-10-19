20 Thursday

click to enlarge Two Nights of Horror

Prepare yourself for the first of two nights of horror (mwahahahaha). May your bones quake and your eyes transfix on the wave of terrors happening in your midst ... all while you enjoy libations from some of the area's best craft brewers and distillers. Spoiler alert: That's the plot of Brews & Boos: Two Nights of Horror Films and Beer, hosted by the Independent Film Society of Colorado. Six of the now most-clichéd horror films from the '70s and '80s are crawling back whence they came to highlight your horrific pleasures heading into the weekend. Tonight's screenings begin with the 1982 classic anthology Creepshow, followed by The Thing (1982) and the genre-defining The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974), all presented in their original gory glory at the Tim Gill Center for Public Media. 6 p.m., 315 E. Costilla St., free; donations benefit IFSOC, see IFSOC Facebook events page for more details and a link to Friday's movie listings. — Craig Lemley

20 Thursday

click to enlarge Wordier Than Thou

For a narrative writer, sometimes it's hard to find an audience willing to listen. Florida-based group Wordier Than Thou agrees. It's part of why they started holding narrative open mic nights in their native Sunshine State, to have a space for fiction and creative nonfiction that didn't trample the toes of poetry and other spoken-word events. Tonight, they've partnered with the UCCS Writing Center to hold a local event, which they hope will help the organization expand westward. Drop by and check out a selection of short narrative works from UCCS students, alumni and staff. 6 to 8 p.m., 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., free, uccs.edu/~writingcenter. — Griffin Swartzell

21 Friday

click to enlarge The Rocky Horror Picture Show

By all accounts, the Rocky Horror Picture Show isn't a terribly good movie. The effects are cheesy, the pacing is weird and the acting is uneven. But 41 years after its original release, nobody's expecting a masterfully made film. The regulars, the die-hards, go for the killer songs, from "The Time Warp" to "Sweet Transvestite" to "Hot Patootie – Bless My Soul." We go to sing, to dance, to crack vulgar jokes and to throw toast. We go because, for many, it was our first exposure to same-sex intimacy or cross-dressing. We go because sometimes seeing Patricia Quinn's big red lips singing about Michael Rennie in The Day the Earth Stood Still feels like coming home. Tonight and next weekend, Club Q is hosting its annual shadowcast of the classic, with live actors, callbacks, and party packs included with each ticket. First-timers need not fear; they've even put together a "virgin survival guide." Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7, 3430 N. Academy Blvd., $15/$13 in advance, clubqonline.com. — Griffin Swartzell

21 Friday

click to enlarge Koats 4 Kids

Colorado is a tough state in the winter and it's even harder for families who struggle to provide necessities such as winter coats and accessories for their kids. Quality coats can be a huge drain on already-tight budgets, especially when kids grow out of them so quickly. However, there is no obstacle that's insurmountable when our community comes together. You can make your little section of the world just a bit warmer tonight when you attend the annual Koats 4 Kids Benefit, an event at The Pinery at the Hill that does double duty as a fundraiser for the Colorado Springs Conservatory. Enjoy apps, drinks and a silent auction, plus the chance to win some pretty neat door prizes. The cost? One new children's coat per attendee. Music and entertainment will be provided by students of the Colorado Springs Conservatory. 5:30-9 p.m. Bring one new children's coat, sizes 5-18, 775 W. Bijou St., koats4kids.org. — Bridgett Harris

22 Saturday

click to enlarge Tactile

In a town with abundant makerspaces and art studios, it's interesting to note that — until today — we haven't had a co-working studio specifically for textile and fiber artists. That's why Cottonwood Center for the Arts has stepped up and filled that particular hole with Textiles West, a whole entity devoted to textiles, with a digital printer and a large-scale loom on which fiber artists can make and collaborate on new creations. Today, the general public can get a taste of the new space with "Tactile," a day of demonstrations and lectures; make-and-take classes in felted balls, block printing and weaving; and even a few live alpacas and yaks to meet (and pet, of course). It promises to be an exciting celebration for an exciting addition to our arts community. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 427 E. Colorado Ave., free, see cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com for a full schedule of demos, classes and lectures. — Alissa Smith

22 Saturday

click to enlarge Concrete Couch Pumpkin Fest

The stores may be cramming their shelves with Christmas decor, but the rest of the world knows that the season is still autumn and we'd like to celebrate it as such. Enjoy all things fall at the Concrete Couch Pumpkin Fest, including a pumpkin toss and carving (the most appropriate things to do with pumpkins, really), costume-making and music. Have a seat at the community table and enjoy a meal provided by Seeds Community Café before the unveiling of "The Grand Pumpkin," a large art project by Concrete Couch that will reside across the street on Pueblo Avenue. The proceeds from the suggested $10 donation will go to support Venetucci Farm, a local favorite that's had a rough year. 4-8 p.m. 214 E. Vermijo Ave., 373-7694, concretecouch.org. — Bridgett Harris

25 Tuesday

click to enlarge "Bach, Britten and Bourbon"

Classical musicians are always eager to reach new audiences, but it's tricky to fit most orchestras in a van. Enter Oberlin Conservatory-trained cellist Steuart Pincombe — yes, his name is really spelled that way — who's gotten around that problem by taking to the road with his wife and dog in a 1959 overhauled trailer. The solo performer has already racked up raves in Strad Magazine and the Boston Globe, and continues to draw attention with his Music in Familiar Spaces Tour of distilleries and breweries across the nation. This evening's "Bach, Britten and Bourbon" performance inside Axe and the Oak Whiskey House at Ivywild School will include a pre-concert tasting in order to choose selections that pair well with each composer, and you can name your own ticket price, sans drinks, at the door. 7 p.m., 1604 S. Cascade Ave., axeandtheoak.com. — Bill Forman