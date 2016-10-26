28 Friday-30 Sunday

It's been a rough year, hasn't it? Seizing another opportunity to suck, 2016 decided to schedule our favorite holiday on a Monday. But it's not all bad. Even though you may not be able to slam pumpkin martinis and stay up watching horror movies on Halloween itself, there's always the prior weekend.

Families: Halloween for kids can be way more exciting than plain old trick-or-treating. Head to the Millibo Art Theatre, for instance, for Witches, Wands & Wizards. There'll be a Halloween magic show, costume parade and all sorts of Harry Potter-themed goodness (Oct. 29-30, $12, themat.org). Alternatively, The Pioneers Museum will hold a scavenger hunt on Saturday with a haunted house, stories and crafts (free, cspm.org).

The Zodiac has prepared for both kids and their parents, devoting half of Saturday to families, and the other half to a wild adults-only party. Stop by any time before 7 p.m. for all-ages activities like creepy crafts and pumpkin decorating, then come back later for Halloween trivia, a drag/burlesque show, tarot readings and tons more (free before 7 p.m., $10 after, facebook.com/zodiacbar).

Adults without kids (or with a reliable babysitter) can check out The Gold Room's Spooky Spirits Spectacular on Friday night — drinks, music, live performances, prizes and more. What's better? Some of the proceeds go to support Spirit of Children, which works to make hospital stays less scary for kids.

The next night, enjoy one of the Fine Arts Center's legendary Halloween shindigs. The theme is "Goth Glam Bash," so they're expecting your darkest and gothiest outfits in all genres. Add in some ridiculously good food and drink and it will be quite the get-down. ($15-$20, csfineartscenter.org).

27 Thursday

A brand new exhibit that addresses various aspects of the prison system, including solitary confinement, juvenile justice, gender expression and more

Two nights with the artists — presentation tonight, panel on Friday

All exhibiting artists are activists, commentators or former inmates

Not-so-fun fact: Number of people imprisoned in the U.S. has increased 500 percent over the last 40 years according to The Sentencing Project

5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday nights, I.D.E.A. Space at Colorado College, 825 N. Cascade Ave., free, theideaspace.com.

28 Friday

Annual event hosted by Friends of Colorado Springs Jazz, bringing together world-class jazz musicians

Four sessions over three days, each led by a different musician

Featuring Ed Polcer from New Orleans, famous for his internationally touring show "The Magic of Swing Street"

Look out for the three New York musicians, Ehud Asherie, Harry Allen and Adrian Cunningham

Times vary, Friday through Sunday, Antlers Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., tickets start at $25/session, csjazzparty.com.

28 Friday

Concert by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, showcasing the music of Star Trek

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Star Trek: The Original Series, widely considered the most iconic sci-fi show of all time

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic also celebrates a big anniversary this year — its 90th

Did you know? Star Trek's recognizable theme song has lyrics! Blessedly they were never recorded, and we got William Shatner's famous voiceover instead

7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., tickets start at $21, csphilharmonic.org.

29 Saturday

Upwards of 500 young performers will present dance, orchestral and choral music and theater, plus a community sing-along

Interactive arts activities for attendees hosted by Concrete Couch

Kids: Dress up and participate in the 11:15 a.m. costume parade to get a free gift bag

Event host The Southern Colorado Arts Partnership includes big-name organizations — Colorado Springs Children's Chorale, Youth Symphony and more

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., free to attend, chapelhillsmall.com.

31 Monday

Seasonal and Halloween-themed, small-batch beers: Pompion Ale, Big Jim, Mint Chocolate Chip Stout and Red Oktober

Truffles made by Patsy's candies, paired with the above brews while supplies last

Wear a costume and get a free GSB sticker

Costume contest at 8 p.m., but show up earlier so you're sure to get your truffles

Pairing starts at noon, Great Storm Brewing, 204 Mount View Lane, #3, $10, greatstormbrewing.com.

1 Tuesday

Current Poet Laureate of the United States

The first Chicano to ever hold the position — celebrated works include 187 Reasons Mexicanos Can't Cross the Border: Undocuments 1971-2007

Takes an activist role on behalf of migrant and indigenous communities and at-risk youth

This is an exciting opportunity to see him read from his work in person

7 p.m., CSU-Pueblo's General Classroom Building, 2200 Bonforte Blvd., free, csupeublo.edu.