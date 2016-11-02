3 Thursday

"Fixie Dave" Nice just returned from a bicycle ride along Route 66 to raise money for Kids on Bikes

You could win his Route 66 bike in the event's silent auction

This is a good chance to check out the Pedal Station, KoB's newest community cycling resource center

Fixie Dave's photos and stories should be lots more interesting than your average vacation photo album

6-8 p.m. Pedal Station, 527 S. Tejon St., pedalstation.org.

4 Friday

Subjects include "celebrities, politicians, celebrity-politicians, saints, Vulcans, glam rockers, whistleblowers and demagogues"

It's about ceramic works and tiny paintings by Corie J. Cole

Pieces are functional, so the ceramic Donald Trump shot glass is good for more than just holding hot air (unlike its real-life counterpart)

Blends genres with poetry-pottery and cartoons on faux tin cups

6-9 p.m. The Proof Gallery, 113 E. Bijou St., ladyfingersletterpress.com.

4 Friday

This guy's been performing magic for more than 20 years

Here's something precious: He got his first magic kit from his great-grandfather

Shrinks himself, teleports instantly and passes through industrial fan blades

Yeah, it's theatrical, but thankfully not in that annoying Criss Angel kind of way

6:30 p.m. Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $18-$38, 520-7469.

5 Saturday

Depending on who you're talking to, the phrase "musical theater" can either invoke enjoyable memories of unique arts experiences or remind you of those high school theater performances where you were forced to sing in the chorus. Whatever the case, an existential, feminist, rock/soul musical is usually not the first thing to come to mind. That's why Broadway fans and skeptics alike can get into Born Blue, an unconventional musical written by Caren Tackett, mentor at the Colorado Springs Conservatory.

Originally written in 2003 and performed more than 10 times off-Broadway since then, Born Blue follows the interconnected lives of three women and explores themes of reincarnation, racism, sexism, sexuality and organized religion. The setting is a kind of purgatory in the form of a club, the Atomic Bar & Chill, where souls go between lives. While here, the audience (which becomes a single collective called The Blaze) follows some of these characters' many lives, from the Salem witch trials to a slavery plantation in the southern U.S.

At its core, the show is experimental, with a non-traditional narrative structure and different actors playing the same characters in different lifetimes. It can be a little hard to follow for first-timers, which is why tonight's performance is a good introduction to it, or a good reprise if you managed to catch it at The Mezzanine last year.

Rather than putting on the full play, Tackett has organized a concert performance with minimal theatrics. There will be a few scenes, but mostly you'll get to enjoy the fascinating, genre-bending musical numbers that have earned Born Blue critical acclaim, all performed by a healthy mix of local talent and folks from New York City.

Oh, and since it's in an atypical venue, SunWater Spa, you can treat yourself to a post-show soak. Given all the above, you may need that quiet time to think about the show's myriad messages. 7-8:30 p.m., SunWater Spa, 514 El Paso Blvd., Manitou Springs, $20 admission, $30 includes a soak, facebook.com/infinityblioux.

5 Saturday

Fairy-tale-themed performances, both alternative and traditional, with The Serpentine Visions Dance Company

You may be familiar with director/dancer/choreographer Courtney Anne, who once danced under the name Neisa Salima

Theatric belly dance defined: A performance that tells a story or brings in "an aspect of drama or theater"

7 p.m. Nov. 5 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., $15-$18/adult, $10-$13/child, neisasalima.com.

6 Sunday

Performing with Aseethe, Communion and Oryx, making for quite the night of atmospheric noise, doom and sludge metal

Kaiser hand-builds his instruments, including one dubbed the "Hand of God Galvanic 'Touch' Synth"

A telling quote: "Perhaps I'm creating a kind of folk music from the future"

He's been performing experimental art for 30 years, so this guy knows his stuff

8 p.m., Flux Capacitor, 3530 N. Chelton Loop, $10 suggested donation, details on Flux Capacitor's Facebook page.